back

Yoga For Every Body Type

This yoga teacher launched an online class to prove that yoga can be for every body type.

11/27/2018 10:01 PM
  • 55.0k
  • 14

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

6 comments

  • Opurbo T.
    12/14/2018 03:18

    Hellooooooooooo

  • Rhonda B.
    12/09/2018 17:42

    You are awesome..I appreciate you very much!!

  • Nevin S.
    12/01/2018 11:29

    Brut- constantly celebrating physical and mental heath disorders. Between morbid Obesity and Transgenderism Brut gets most of their sad content- you leftards are strange

  • Abraham Y.
    11/30/2018 12:10

    Yoga is for Indian ascetics to lead a life of fasting and meditation and not for health, sex power and longevity. As a matter of fact Indian Yogis who invented Yoga wanted to die early to attain Nirvana (salvation) Modern American yoga is a twisted form of physical exercise. It's a gymnasium exercise and not Yoga practiced by original founders.

  • Pascale M.
    11/28/2018 23:12

    Merci bien

  • Jennifer B.
    11/28/2018 19:27

    Bhe ano sa palagay mo mah be bend na ba ako ng mga ka pork chop ap pan ko bha ha ha