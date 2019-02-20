back

Zero-waste recipe: warm toasted bread salad

Don't have much left in your fridge? Here is how to make a healthy, balanced and delicious dish with a zero-waste approach, with chef Chloé Charles, sponsor of Écotable, an initiative supported by C40 Cities.

02/20/2019 5:21 PMupdated: 02/20/2019 6:53 PM
13 comments

  • Sofía G.
    03/01/2019 04:21

    Things you do in a third world country with out thinking about it...

  • Ratnasiri H.
    02/28/2019 06:31

    Where do you find organic leeks

  • Neli U.
    02/26/2019 08:28

    Gilocavt,bednieri momavali da sul warmatebebi.❤

  • Scott K.
    02/25/2019 20:06

    I always have leftover leek greens in the fridge. What a godsend!

  • Melinda B.
    02/25/2019 06:50

    Ok, do people often have leftover leek greens and turnips?! I buy a ton of veg but can’t say I’ve ever bought leeks and only get turnips at Christmas for my Mom.

  • Bree C.
    02/24/2019 09:09

    so if you have a fridge full of really specific left overs you can make this dish?!

  • Chowdhury I.
    02/23/2019 21:23

    Wow!

  • Tony K.
    02/22/2019 05:53

    No,no,no,no,no!!! 🤮

  • Инна К.
    02/22/2019 01:14

    Да уж!!!Как можно было довести свое хозяйство до пустого холодильника,?И вот это я бы никогда не подала своей семье на завтрак.Лук и репа даже не почистили.Фууу

  • Mayuri J.
    02/21/2019 23:28

    In India we would make a breakfast dish too out of leftover bread or even rice!!

  • Shah R.
    02/20/2019 23:07

    I do this....don't buy produce until I clear the fridge.....funny thing is these thrown together meals are usually delicious

  • Albino C.
    02/20/2019 22:33

    É a pior alimentação do mundo e francês !

  • Cheryl R.
    02/20/2019 19:13

    Difference between Europe and USA. Leeks? I don't know anyone who buys them, never used myself. Turnips? ditto, not a favored veggie. Onions I always have on hand. The seasoning? Sometimes have fresh lemon's, like once in 6 wks. The other, don't know what it is and I have a very large spice set and lots of condiments. Does my frig ever look like hers? Never although I understand most Europeans don't have big frig like ours.