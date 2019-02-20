back
Zero-waste recipe: warm toasted bread salad
Don't have much left in your fridge? Here is how to make a healthy, balanced and delicious dish with a zero-waste approach, with chef Chloé Charles, sponsor of Écotable, an initiative supported by C40 Cities.
02/20/2019 5:21 PMupdated: 02/20/2019 6:53 PM
13 comments
Sofía G.03/01/2019 04:21
Things you do in a third world country with out thinking about it...
Ratnasiri H.02/28/2019 06:31
Where do you find organic leeks
Neli U.02/26/2019 08:28
Gilocavt,bednieri momavali da sul warmatebebi.❤
Scott K.02/25/2019 20:06
I always have leftover leek greens in the fridge. What a godsend!
Melinda B.02/25/2019 06:50
Ok, do people often have leftover leek greens and turnips?! I buy a ton of veg but can’t say I’ve ever bought leeks and only get turnips at Christmas for my Mom.
Bree C.02/24/2019 09:09
so if you have a fridge full of really specific left overs you can make this dish?!
Chowdhury I.02/23/2019 21:23
Wow!
Tony K.02/22/2019 05:53
No,no,no,no,no!!! 🤮
Инна К.02/22/2019 01:14
Да уж!!!Как можно было довести свое хозяйство до пустого холодильника,?И вот это я бы никогда не подала своей семье на завтрак.Лук и репа даже не почистили.Фууу
Mayuri J.02/21/2019 23:28
In India we would make a breakfast dish too out of leftover bread or even rice!!
Shah R.02/20/2019 23:07
I do this....don't buy produce until I clear the fridge.....funny thing is these thrown together meals are usually delicious
Albino C.02/20/2019 22:33
É a pior alimentação do mundo e francês !
Cheryl R.02/20/2019 19:13
Difference between Europe and USA. Leeks? I don't know anyone who buys them, never used myself. Turnips? ditto, not a favored veggie. Onions I always have on hand. The seasoning? Sometimes have fresh lemon's, like once in 6 wks. The other, don't know what it is and I have a very large spice set and lots of condiments. Does my frig ever look like hers? Never although I understand most Europeans don't have big frig like ours.