back

"I've been reusing my N95 mask for a few weeks now"

This was Donald Trump's reaction after a nurse practitioner said protective equipment for health care workers was "sporadic."

05/07/2020 1:41 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:43

    "I've been reusing my N95 mask for a few weeks now"

  2. 4:59

    How contact tracing works

  3. 3:16

    Sen. Chuck Schumer demands more testing for coronavirus

  4. 4:36

    Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers

  5. 4:36

    When the quarantine ends...

  6. 5:14

    David Graeber: Essential vs. bullsh** jobs

27 comments

  • Marie W.
    30 minutes

    Arrogant Just had to take the nurse down to boost his ego There are many many reports of inadequate PPE

  • Lo H.
    33 minutes

    Oh no! You can't tell the truth in front of Donald Trump, he only wants his version of story out there, telling the world the truth that there is shortage of PPEs? That will get you fired!

  • Karen K.
    38 minutes

    He is just an ugly, vile creature.

  • Villavan N.
    38 minutes

    Blaming previous government. India the same blame game

  • Diana L.
    38 minutes

    "Wasn't put there by the last administration" 😡 Liar; forever looking for someone to blame and exonerating himself. Tired old story

  • Louise L.
    43 minutes

    You’ve been in charge for 4 years....so you are saying you didn’t do anything.....idiot in chief.

  • Valerie F.
    an hour

    He looks horribly like one of this big fat toads that the Australians are paid to whack over the head with golf clubs

  • Mohammed R.
    an hour

    Wouldn't be surprised if he asks for her to be fired or something.

  • Vanja R.
    an hour

    Man: Look mr. Trump. Look at this wall. *points to a white wall* This wall is white. Donald Trump: Maybe it's white for you, it'a not white for a lot of other people.

  • Puji Y.
    an hour

    Sepertinya Trump panik.

  • Jeanie W.
    an hour

    Nice testimony Nurse. So the PPE shortage is causing a diminished safety requirement of your standard PPE protocol by approx. 50%. I have the exact numbers to begin a target analysis.

  • Brian G.
    an hour

    FUUUIUUU dOnNie. U WORTHLESS POS

  • Lois T.
    an hour

    Lying piece of crap

  • Salvador T.
    an hour

    The one word he says and you need to pay attention to “ HE HEARD”

  • Steven D.
    an hour

    Won't be seeing her again on TV

  • Sheno A.
    an hour

    Stop lies yooo people are dieing an ya saying everything is okay stop lies to people shame shame on ya lies

  • Brenda R.
    an hour

    STOP BLAMING THE PAST ADMINISTRATION - YOU GOT RID OF MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN HEALTH OBAMA PUT IN PLACE. YOU BEEN THERE 3 YEARS AND WHAT DID U DONALD FRUMP DID. NOTHING.

  • Nancy B.
    an hour

    good old TRUMP

  • Kathryn A.
    an hour

    I would have cough on him..

  • Mary L.
    an hour

    Control speaking