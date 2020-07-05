"I've been reusing my N95 mask for a few weeks now"
27 comments
Marie W.30 minutes
Arrogant Just had to take the nurse down to boost his ego There are many many reports of inadequate PPE
Lo H.33 minutes
Oh no! You can't tell the truth in front of Donald Trump, he only wants his version of story out there, telling the world the truth that there is shortage of PPEs? That will get you fired!
Karen K.38 minutes
He is just an ugly, vile creature.
Villavan N.38 minutes
Blaming previous government. India the same blame game
Diana L.38 minutes
"Wasn't put there by the last administration" 😡 Liar; forever looking for someone to blame and exonerating himself. Tired old story
Louise L.43 minutes
You’ve been in charge for 4 years....so you are saying you didn’t do anything.....idiot in chief.
Valerie F.an hour
He looks horribly like one of this big fat toads that the Australians are paid to whack over the head with golf clubs
Mohammed R.an hour
Wouldn't be surprised if he asks for her to be fired or something.
Vanja R.an hour
Man: Look mr. Trump. Look at this wall. *points to a white wall* This wall is white. Donald Trump: Maybe it's white for you, it'a not white for a lot of other people.
Puji Y.an hour
Sepertinya Trump panik.
Jeanie W.an hour
Nice testimony Nurse. So the PPE shortage is causing a diminished safety requirement of your standard PPE protocol by approx. 50%. I have the exact numbers to begin a target analysis.
Brian G.an hour
FUUUIUUU dOnNie. U WORTHLESS POS
Lois T.an hour
Lying piece of crap
Salvador T.an hour
The one word he says and you need to pay attention to “ HE HEARD”
Steven D.an hour
Won't be seeing her again on TV
Sheno A.an hour
Stop lies yooo people are dieing an ya saying everything is okay stop lies to people shame shame on ya lies
Brenda R.an hour
STOP BLAMING THE PAST ADMINISTRATION - YOU GOT RID OF MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN HEALTH OBAMA PUT IN PLACE. YOU BEEN THERE 3 YEARS AND WHAT DID U DONALD FRUMP DID. NOTHING.
Nancy B.an hour
good old TRUMP
Kathryn A.an hour
I would have cough on him..
Mary L.an hour
Control speaking