"Let Obamacare fail, it will be easier."

Lock the Lying Trump Up😜
Jackass
Fuckk you donkey
Your a disaster trump
Because i hate trump
Do all you guys like trump
He and the republikkkunts sabotaged Obamacare from the start! So he can promote trump DON'T CARE!😏👿🐍💩
Don't go away mad...just go away!
Bitch ain't got any plan. His winging it as he goes or by what others tell him to do!!!
You are such a jerk.
Loser
Well he did say even before he won.....still during his campaign that Obamacare would eventually "implode onto itself''.....that it wouldn't work and that was one of the first things he wanted to take care of. Now with all this bullshit he faces because of it his "prediction" he made concerning Obamacare will come about....who knows exactly when....but it will.
I can't stand his voice, uncaring no feeling voice, doesn't know what he is doing or care for anyone, let it fail, then he will be happy, just want to win doesn't care about people.
Welp in September they are going to attempt to drain all funding to Obamacare when they do the budget so that when it collapses they can say "I told you so" and then cornor us with their deformed version of healthcare.
Obamacare has been crippled over the years because of all the infighting and now we are just seeing both sides not working together and getting ready to hurt the American people over some kindergarten bullshit because some black man tried to lead healthcare in the right direction.
Is it that hard to put the American people first??
While Democrats are laughing at Republican failures and Republicans scramble to get rid of a crippled system and decide they are going to just let it explode.
We the People will be the only losers.
I see trump is mad because he's not going to get his 4 billion tax cut by eliminating the ACA and Medicaid.
focus on his hair
Fucktrump
It's not called Obamacare it's the affordable care act and you know why it's called that because it's affordable and is not trying to rape citizens pockets for health care.
God he's ugly.
The only "failure" I've been witnessing is these idiots trying to replace or repeal something way over their head.
