back

Activists Protest Attack on Reproductive Rights

An army of Trump-mask wearing protestors hit the streets to object to the President's latest attack on reproductive rights

07/25/2018 5:01 PM
  • 228.0k
  • 84

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

61 comments

  • مهند ا.
    09/01/2018 00:16

    حتة مضاهراتهم تونس

  • Nadji Z.
    08/31/2018 13:12

    Hhhhhhh

  • Nadji Z.
    08/31/2018 13:12

    Hhhhhhhh

  • Nadji Z.
    08/31/2018 13:10

    Hhhhhhhhh hhhhhhhhh

  • Madanigoudjil M.
    08/29/2018 12:07

    مجنون ترام

  • احمد ا.
    08/29/2018 03:44

    Sweet

  • أم ف.
    08/27/2018 06:43

    لم افهم ارجو الترجمة

  • Muhammad T.
    08/25/2018 14:57

    darm badi lanat

  • Sofiane A.
    08/25/2018 10:05

    الشعب الراقي.

  • Azad K.
    08/25/2018 05:53

    very very nice

  • حسين ع.
    08/24/2018 19:24

    حتى مظاهراتهم أحلى من العيد عدنا 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Hani M.
    08/23/2018 18:48

    Toufik Chenoune واش راه يقول مفهمتوش ترجملي ولا مكاله

  • Abdrazak G.
    08/23/2018 08:33

    Trump O erro do grande povo americano

  • Javid A.
    08/22/2018 10:51

    You are so beautiful love you dear

  • Hamza Q.
    08/21/2018 00:25

    Protest ka Ye tarika India wale against govt karte to ab tak gaddar kehlaye hote. Salute to their freedom of speech.

  • Malik S.
    08/20/2018 18:56

    Lovely

  • Kader A.
    08/19/2018 12:49

    شيطان

  • عصام ا.
    08/19/2018 11:45

    الله وكيل هذه ترام خبل

  • Afifa F.
    08/19/2018 06:23

    Abortion should be made a choice. It's not like pro-choice people are forcing pro-life to get an abortion no matter what. No. But abortion should be accessible to people who really need it. For example, rape victims. Also, abortion should only be allowed in the first trimester so that no one misuses power. 3 months should be enough to realize whether you want a child or not.

  • Moh L.
    08/18/2018 19:51

    ماهو الا وجه اخر لامريكا كما هي العادة