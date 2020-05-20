back
Americans living in France explain the French social safety net
These Americans are grateful to be living in France during Covid-19 for one simple reason: Affordable health care.
05/20/2020 7:02 PM
20 comments
Joy M.07/17/2020 15:40
Yes but American are free to go medical bankrupt
Cecelia Y.06/08/2020 05:42
Has anyone used MyExpatTaxes.com
نصیر ھ.06/05/2020 04:23
If we Want to save world Please Don't ignore Kashmir s Matter If we have Pain in ❤️
Alpha D.05/31/2020 06:12
Bonjour
Brenda M.05/25/2020 12:05
Defense Budget: $738 billion 💵 NIH budget: $40 billion 💵 CDC budget: $10 billion This pandemic makes it clear that we need to change our spending priorities. Here's an idea: Stop spending billions on tanks, fighter jets, and bombs and invest that money in public health. Ro Khanna
Eileen C.05/21/2020 23:30
I like the idea of universal health care, but our government in the states is so dysfunctional there will be tremendous problems with getting medical care. I hear Canadians saying they have very long wait times to see a doctor. Doctors would be paid less and we'd have less people in medical schools.
David C.05/21/2020 02:42
Because their doctors are cheap?
Tanya D.05/20/2020 22:01
This is a smear video
Damien B.05/20/2020 20:57
USA 🇺🇸 has a right to own guns but not free healthcare. Makes sense. 😜
Meghan L.05/20/2020 20:47
That's all fine and dandy but did you notice the ages? 24, 29 and 49 with no previous health issues. Do you really think people with severe health issues or people who are in their 70's and up will get any priority over the young? It's like insurance. If you have preexisting health issues or are a certain age it is very hard to get insurance and in some cases you are refused insurance all together.
WS C.05/20/2020 19:04
There is free health care but it's in China and regardless of the status quo of the individual covid-19 patient, all are given equal treatment and care. And that is something no country in the west can even close to matching.
Maureen G.05/20/2020 18:45
Get informed socialized medicine you would wait a very long time for care
Ivana S.05/20/2020 16:45
👏👏👏
Zach C.05/20/2020 16:08
Yet if you need anything major, you will come back here to get it done. Ask yourself why you think that is...
JA B.05/20/2020 15:30
Yes because they’re all broke.
Nicholas M.05/20/2020 14:22
Why can’t this be applied here?🤷♂️
Mike C.05/20/2020 14:01
Yet ever other aspect of France is different from US. No argument.
David R.05/20/2020 13:38
Pretty much every first world country in the world except the 'free' USA. how can you claim to be free but not have universal healthcare?
Davon R.05/20/2020 12:56
Any candidate that isn’t pushing for M4A is completely useless.
Paras S.05/20/2020 12:42
America 101!