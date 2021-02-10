back
Black culture and veganism, explained
No, being vegan isn't just for "white girls." Black people represent the fastest-growing vegan demographic in the country. Here's why. @theinvisiblevegan
02/10/2021 1:28 PMupdated: 02/10/2021 1:56 PM
- New
12 comments
Antonio N.26 minutes
Ok thats racist
Berat Y.28 minutes
Thank you good
Hugues d.39 minutes
not sure how you can keep filling this agenda using any desperate topic ....
Hugues d.40 minutes
no sure why you identify with the black community for a food and diet preference. Or what does it imply being black and not bein represent in the vegan world ? Maybe because food preference is color blind ?
Cristian L.42 minutes
Any one can be vegan and anyone can eat meat! What you eat and what you don’t eat don’t make you special!
Santos C.44 minutes
This is incredibly racist... my 1 year old son used to love brut. Then it turned into a white guilt network. Shame on you brut.. shame
Sitha B.an hour
I’ve never thought about white-vegan ,black vegan before until she raise the topic .Its your choice to be vegan and absolutely nothing to do with the color of the skin.
Ratul T.an hour
I have seen TV shows, movies, celebraties stereotyping White people, racism towards white and Christians are open to all. Worst part, they cannot even protest against it It is already starting to boil over. Everyone must understand.
Johnathan W.an hour
Lmao what.? This is the best yall can make.? Since when the hell does what you eat have to do with color smh.
Abhishek M.an hour
Most of us Indians are vegan and that’s the case for centuries now....So Indians are already contributing to the environment ❤️
Adrian P.an hour
What’s the colour of your skin got to do with it.
Wes M.an hour
Bravo interesting point right?👏👏👏