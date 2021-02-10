back

Black culture and veganism, explained

No, being vegan isn't just for "white girls." Black people represent the fastest-growing vegan demographic in the country. Here's why. @theinvisiblevegan

02/10/2021 1:28 PMupdated: 02/10/2021 1:56 PM
12 comments

  • Antonio N.
    26 minutes

    Ok thats racist

  • Berat Y.
    28 minutes

    Thank you good

  • Hugues d.
    39 minutes

    not sure how you can keep filling this agenda using any desperate topic ....

  • Hugues d.
    40 minutes

    no sure why you identify with the black community for a food and diet preference. Or what does it imply being black and not bein represent in the vegan world ? Maybe because food preference is color blind ?

  • Cristian L.
    42 minutes

    Any one can be vegan and anyone can eat meat! What you eat and what you don’t eat don’t make you special!

  • Santos C.
    44 minutes

    This is incredibly racist... my 1 year old son used to love brut. Then it turned into a white guilt network. Shame on you brut.. shame

  • Sitha B.
    an hour

    I’ve never thought about white-vegan ,black vegan before until she raise the topic .Its your choice to be vegan and absolutely nothing to do with the color of the skin.

  • Ratul T.
    an hour

    I have seen TV shows, movies, celebraties stereotyping White people, racism towards white and Christians are open to all. Worst part, they cannot even protest against it It is already starting to boil over. Everyone must understand.

  • Johnathan W.
    an hour

    Lmao what.? This is the best yall can make.? Since when the hell does what you eat have to do with color smh.

  • Abhishek M.
    an hour

    Most of us Indians are vegan and that’s the case for centuries now....So Indians are already contributing to the environment ❤️

  • Adrian P.
    an hour

    What’s the colour of your skin got to do with it.

  • Wes M.
    an hour

    Bravo interesting point right?👏👏👏

