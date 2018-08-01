Celebs Embrace Their Body Hair
More and more female celebs and influencers are embracing their body hair. 🙌
Desire to fit in can override the desire to let hair grow
Celebrities are increasingly embracing their body hair and telling the public to deal with it. Women do, of course, always have the choice whether or not they want to remove their own body hair. Still, when nearly every image in the media that features women portray females without body hair, the desire to fit in can override the desire to let hair grow. In 2015, a study found that 99 percent of American women remove their body hair at some point in their lives, with 85 percent of women doing so daily. With female hairlessness serving as the norm, the societal pressure can make women feel like they have few choices.
Another poll conducted by British beauty brand Escentual found that women spend an average of 72 days shaving over the course of their lives. That’s 1,728 hours a lifetime. Things are beginning to change, though. A 2017 study showed that nearly 25 percent of women between the ages of 16 and 24 chose not to shave their armpit hair. Some celebrities have embraced their body hair as well. Singer Miley Cyrus posted a picture to her Instagram in 2015 where she rocked hot pink armpit hair, while actress Thandie Newton openly talked about keeping her body hair natural for nude scenes in “Westworld.”
But despite a recent shift in support of body hair positivity, there’s still a lot of progress to be made. Here’s what a TMZ reporter had to say about Madonna’s armpit hair… “Let’s just throw up a little bit together, okay?” It’s something that’s entirely optional based on personal preference, therefore the decision to do so, or not to do so, is at the liberty of the individual in question, and this is something that other industries need to realize in order to adopt a more inclusive genderless language that celebrates the diversity of attitudes that people have towards body hair.
Brut.
- 2.5m
- 2.9k
- 957
And even more
Si le Père Noël n'existait pas, faudrait-il le dire aux enfants ?
Précarité étudiante : Sophie témoigne
Un discours misogyne provoque un scandale en Belgique
Villeneuve-d'Ascq : un centre des Restos du cœur pour les étudiants
Traducteurs afghans : un scandale d'État - Brut.documentaires
Une vie : Scarlett Johansson
608 comments
Foster J.08/31/2019 16:04
Stank
Deborah W.08/31/2019 06:28
Nasty
Linda S.08/29/2019 10:56
Ish
Orlauna J.08/29/2019 01:12
😂😂today
John P.08/28/2019 17:48
They’re all pigs to begin with
Carmen G.08/27/2019 13:55
Gross!
Melissa S.08/27/2019 03:49
haha see!!
Mìa R.08/27/2019 02:08
ummm no
Lexy M.08/27/2019 01:27
😱
Miguel R.08/26/2019 20:50
Nasty 🤮🤮🤮
Ethan S.08/26/2019 20:04
Okay but why
Kimmie H.08/25/2019 16:23
Disgusting as hell
Jennifer T.08/25/2019 13:07
Disgusting
Alli G.08/24/2019 20:41
It takes me like 15 seconds to shave both armpits. It’s not a haste 😂
Jimmy W.08/23/2019 17:45
Gross just gross
Cynthia T.08/23/2019 13:00
Nasty
Olivia M.08/23/2019 02:20
Quick don’t look there’s a woolly worm under your arm
Madeline P.08/22/2019 17:45
I was watching this post and then my neighbor came and we watched it together. He said this post really changed his life and it touched my heart. My village people are so grateful. Am proud to say cool post . We are searching for a big projector to show this to each and everyone.
Angie W.08/22/2019 15:11
Nasty
Crystal W.08/22/2019 13:45
Whyyyyy does it look like she has hair implants in her armpits??? Anyone else see that??? 😳