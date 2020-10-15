back

Children's author Keith Negley redefines masculinity

"It's OK to show yourself not being tough. That was my way of showing bravery." Children's author Keith Negley tells us about the book he wrote for his son — and all boys. The Global Boyhood Initiative wants boys to be boys by embracing their emotions, too. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/15/2020 4:02 PM
    Learn more about the Global Boyhood Initiative in partnership with here: https://boyhoodinitiative.org/

