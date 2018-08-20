Cultural Significance of Ear Piercings

This Brut viewer shares her arguments for the cultural significance of piercing.
Sakshi F.04/19/2019 15:08
Just because they do it, doesn't mean it's right. They do that in my country and culture as well, but it sucks and honestly take the kids consent. A child is not your property !
Karen Z.04/09/2019 05:10
In some cultures they eat human meat. So?
Sarah D.10/24/2018 00:25
just not a good argument for it. Most doctors will tell them to wait. It could be a cultural thing, but it can wait for health.
Evan D.08/21/2018 17:52
How about you just let people choose whether or not they want metal dangling from their body? IDGAF about culture or any other reasonings, that baby doesn't want to be stabbed in the ears, for the sake of cosmetics. That goes without question. So if you're going beyond what the child wants to justify your reasoning, it's selfish. Plain n simple.
John T.08/21/2018 15:35
An educated choice..... hahahaha. What the hell is wrong with her ? Escaped a mental institution ?
Harper A.08/21/2018 14:38
My personal opinion is that piercing a baby's ears is not moral because I value body autonomy very highly. By doing this you take the option not to have pierced ears away from someone. A baby can't consent to this. I know this is going to get a lot of flac but children should not be viewed as property.
Dee B.08/21/2018 09:42
nobodies business but mom and dad....everyone else just read the next post.
Vincent M.08/21/2018 01:51
Yes, why not imposing something to your kid.
Michelle J.08/20/2018 21:57
My first were done when I was a baby ,which was great to be honest because I don’t remember it.As an adult I’ve had more done but I’m happy that my mother had the first set done on me so young.
Mãrí A.08/20/2018 21:03
Boy I had my ears pierced at two years old. I still remember that day b/c it hurt like hell. But in the future I was gonna get it anyways so doesn’t really matter tbh