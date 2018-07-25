back

Demi Lovato's Struggle With Depression and Substance Abuse

Demi Lovato was hospitalized today for an apparent heroin overdose. Here's a look at her career and struggle with substance abuse and depression.

07/25/2018 12:23 AM
  • 5.6m
  • 1.7k

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

823 comments

  • Sigler J.
    03/05/2019 20:14

    Come On Brut! You are outdated! No such thing as substance abuse. the correct term is substance use disorder. The term substance abuse was replaced on the DSM-V years ago because of how derogative and discriminatory it is.

  • Laura F.
    01/16/2019 01:30

    👍👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Imane B.
    11/01/2018 00:16

    Ma Riàm Mss chuf xtel3t kadrab

  • Raja M.
    10/31/2018 16:05

    Hl

  • Hassan S.
    10/31/2018 06:38

    😪😪😪😪😪😌😌

  • Elizabeth D.
    10/30/2018 12:18

    Ryra Alesandrella Killy myuh artis depress

  • ÊLâ M.
    10/30/2018 08:55

    Sm3i ❤️

  • Md R.
    10/30/2018 07:54

    What is bullied?

  • Mariangie P.
    10/29/2018 23:40

    Siempre una mamasita 😘. I❤ LOVE

  • César S.
    10/29/2018 19:18

    Si ella que es súper famosa y millonaria tiene sus problemas existenciales, se siente sola y deprimida, y a cada rato cae en adicciones, ¿qué se puede esperar de nosotros? Ninguna adicción hasta ahora. (Creo). We're strong.💪

  • Thë P.
    10/28/2018 12:41

    نكمتككمك اليهود

  • Tanjidul I.
    10/27/2018 13:49

    logic if you are lonely and sad instead of praying you should smoke Weed and snort cocaine

  • Yàs M.
    10/26/2018 21:38

    💔💔💔💔💔

  • Nastehiina A.
    10/26/2018 21:35

    sami

  • Sara L.
    10/26/2018 18:24

    :'( :'(

  • Raja M.
    10/26/2018 04:00

    0k

  • Mark G.
    10/25/2018 18:54

    😢

  • Yousra B.
    10/25/2018 11:23

    help her

  • Shahil R.
    10/25/2018 10:04

    she does it soloooooo

  • Rowan Y.
    10/24/2018 21:44

    7abetha akter🌚🌚