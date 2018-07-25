Demi Lovato's Struggle With Depression and Substance Abuse

Demi Lovato was hospitalized today for an apparent heroin overdose. Here's a look at her career and struggle with substance abuse and depression.
Come On Brut! You are outdated! No such thing as substance abuse. the correct term is substance use disorder. The term substance abuse was replaced on the DSM-V years ago because of how derogative and discriminatory it is.
Si ella que es súper famosa y millonaria tiene sus problemas existenciales, se siente sola y deprimida, y a cada rato cae en adicciones, ¿qué se puede esperar de nosotros? Ninguna adicción hasta ahora. (Creo). We're strong.💪
