Doctor takes on the NRA

This surgeon — and gunshot survivor — is taking on the NRA with an army of doctors.
292 comments
Jimmy D.04/01/2019 01:53
I've been shot four times. Not once was it the guns fault. It was the idiot that had the guns fault. If I hadn't had mine I'd be dead instead of them.
Dick S.04/01/2019 00:39
And just how does anyone know there’s 4.6 million children in homes with loaded unsecured firearms?
Bart H.04/01/2019 00:36
Guns don’t kill people,people kill people,we don’t have a gun problem we have a people problem!!!!!!!!!!!
Greg B.03/31/2019 22:35
Ignorant drive by politics
Donald S.03/31/2019 19:44
Im sure Dr. Sakaran thinks abortion is kool too.........
TomPall J.03/31/2019 17:18
NRA member for life!
Vito M.03/31/2019 15:16
How about you guys fight against the opioid problems.
Wr H.03/31/2019 15:08
I'm an armed physician as are my wife
Randy W.03/30/2019 22:03
Very good sir , mabe make people responsible for their own actions, I hope you have a priority for example, your gun shot experiences are probably so minute compared other otrocities.
Iris K.03/30/2019 20:50
What does the NRA have to do with people not securing their guns?
Randy F.03/30/2019 19:06
Guns are evil
Mattwa R.03/30/2019 17:51
2nd amendment people... what part of "WELL REGULATED MILITIA" don't you understand? Handing out assault/semi-automatic weapons, no questions asked, to anyone with the money to buy one is the EXACT OPPOSITE of a well-regulated militia... Someone said "well people die from car accident too, so we should ban cars too right?" Nooo.. we should have a similar system of licensure, registration and insurance against the tacit guarantee of an accident. Because cars, like guns, are machines which many people have a legitimate use for, but can cause terrible damage if misused, intentionally or not. Your extremism is going to preclude you from the discussion, and then decisions will be made without you... bend before you break. We need to pass sane regulations before someone DOES ban them altogether in the emotional chaos following mass-shooting.
Terry H.03/30/2019 08:19
We need to enforce the gun laws on the books. Most shootings are done by convicted criminals. .
Terry P.03/30/2019 08:09
Guns Don't Kill People, People Kill People
Anthony P.03/30/2019 02:19
People die everyday from car accidents so lets ban cars to
Jessica P.03/29/2019 21:05
Too much hate in people’s hearts. That’s where gun violence comes from.
Sonny S.03/29/2019 20:13
I am guessing that it's time to outlaw vehicles to perhaps bicycles or how about skate boards.....
Alan H.03/29/2019 18:47
Still not the inanimate objects fault.
Michael W.03/29/2019 17:45
You teach your kids Not to play with guns At A young Age.
Roger H.03/29/2019 15:59
Fight against abortion million die yearly from the scaple