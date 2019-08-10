Eco Fitness Gym Converts Exercise into Electricity
This California gym converts kinetic energy from its members’ exercising into electricity so they can work out while practicing and learning about sustainability. 💪
The innovative green technology is the latest in sustainable fitness equipment
A gym powered by human energy has become the key solution for a California gym to promote fitness and educate people about sustainability. Sacramento Eco Fitness installed exercise equipment that relies on the kinetic energy produced by gym-goers to generate electricity. The machines are equipped with a micro-inverter similar to those used in solar panels and wind turbines. This inverter allows the machine to harness the kinetic energy produced during workouts. The power is fed into the gym’s battery, which is used to power lights, cellphones, laptops and more. The innovative green technology is the latest in sustainable fitness equipment.
Jose Avina, Co-Founder - Sacramento Eco Fitness, says this innovation makes people far more conscious of their eco-footprint. “As we all know climate change is a big problem right now. And we can see it all over the news. So, what we do today can impact the future for tomorrow and help save the planet. How do we get individuals excited about sustainability? And then how do we get individuals in a large setting to exercise all at once on a regular basis? We decided to actually create a gym that was built around sustainability of the equipment and focus on actually creating energy with every single workout. So, we're not just counting how many calories you're burning or how long you're working. as long as they're moving, they’re creating energy, so might as well put that to good use and do something with that.”
Sacramento Eco Fitness features a line of SportsArt fitness equipment that harvests electricity from workouts to meet the gym’s energy needs. A variety of machines are available (including spin bikes and the world’s first energy-producing treadmill), and a single machine can produce up to 200 watts per hour. The average American’s carbon footprint is 16.6 metric tons annually based on data from the Department of Energy. Avina says he hopes the gym’s success proves there are alternative means to power the world.
Brut.
Dorothy E.08/30/2019 04:27
This is cool. 😍r
Ana Z.08/17/2019 00:22
wow
Brut08/12/2019 13:31
If you're looking for an excuse to skip the gym today — this isn't it. Working out can decrease your risk of memory loss, a new study shows. 🧠�53
Matt S.08/11/2019 23:47
Black mirror here we come 😁
Nicholas S.08/11/2019 14:59
The atmosphere and its albedo reflect away 30% of the incoming solar energy making the earth cooler. Remove the atmosphere, the earth receives 25% to 40% more kJ/h and as a result gets hotter. Radiative GreenHouse Effect theory claims exactly the opposite. That the earth without an atmosphere would be similar to the moon, blazing hot lit side, deep cold dark, is not just intuitively obvious, but that scenario is supported by UCLA Diviner lunar mission data and studies by Nikolov and Kramm (U of AK). This actual and indisputable fact negates, refutes, guts and tosses RGHE theory straight onto the long established rubbish heap of failed scientific theories together with Vulcan, phlogiston, Martian canals, luminiferous aether, spontaneous generation, tabula rasa, phrenology and cold fusion. Zero RGHE, Zero CO2 warming, Zero man caused climate change. Since the earth is actually hotter without an atmosphere, radiative greenhouse effect goes straight into the historical trash bin of failed theories and all the handwavium, pseudo-science, thermodynamic nonsense pretending to explain it follows close behind.
Craig E.08/11/2019 11:08
Trump 2020!!!!
Craig E.08/11/2019 11:07
Gym sucks!
Lala J.08/11/2019 02:28
Nice
Matt L.08/11/2019 01:32
It’ll all fall apart if this company endorsed trump. Californians will boycott. I mean one turtle with a straw in its nose and they go right to work. But a Mexican with a leaf blower blasting round up and rat feces in the air and they got nothing