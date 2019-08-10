Eco Fitness Gym Converts Exercise into Electricity

The innovative green technology is the latest in sustainable fitness equipment

A gym powered by human energy has become the key solution for a California gym to promote fitness and educate people about sustainability. Sacramento Eco Fitness installed exercise equipment that relies on the kinetic energy produced by gym-goers to generate electricity. The machines are equipped with a micro-inverter similar to those used in solar panels and wind turbines. This inverter allows the machine to harness the kinetic energy produced during workouts. The power is fed into the gym’s battery, which is used to power lights, cellphones, laptops and more. The innovative green technology is the latest in sustainable fitness equipment.

Jose Avina, Co-Founder - Sacramento Eco Fitness, says this innovation makes people far more conscious of their eco-footprint. “As we all know climate change is a big problem right now. And we can see it all over the news. So, what we do today can impact the future for tomorrow and help save the planet. How do we get individuals excited about sustainability? And then how do we get individuals in a large setting to exercise all at once on a regular basis? We decided to actually create a gym that was built around sustainability of the equipment and focus on actually creating energy with every single workout. So, we're not just counting how many calories you're burning or how long you're working. as long as they're moving, they’re creating energy, so might as well put that to good use and do something with that.”

Sacramento Eco Fitness features a line of SportsArt fitness equipment that harvests electricity from workouts to meet the gym’s energy needs. A variety of machines are available (including spin bikes and the world’s first energy-producing treadmill), and a single machine can produce up to 200 watts per hour. The average American’s carbon footprint is 16.6 metric tons annually based on data from the Department of Energy. Avina says he hopes the gym’s success proves there are alternative means to power the world.

