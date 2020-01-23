back

Embracing body hair in "Januhairy"

"It's absurd that we're feeling so pressured to do something to shave away our disgrace." Women are sharing why "Januhairy" is so liberating.

01/23/2020 12:57 PM
15 comments

  • Pete P.
    16 minutes

    I’m just here for the comments.

  • Abrar A.
    16 minutes

    These constructivists don't make sense to me at times. If you want to grow hair, go on. Grow hair, grow cabbages or potatoes. Whatever you like. Why would you go public, showing hairy armpits?? On one hand you show resistance to the society and her constructed norms and values on the flip side you still want to be accepted by it (society). The dichotomy of your actions.

  • Mouna M.
    19 minutes

    First world problems ! So sad that you are being oppressed and discriminated against because of your body hair boohooo 😔😔 !

  • Manoj J.
    19 minutes

    It's related to personal hygiene tbh lmao Men or women doesn't matter , it's disgusting 🤷

  • John A.
    24 minutes

    She is going to be awful lonely lol

  • B. A.
    25 minutes

    Feminism is getting out of hand

  • Bonnie M.
    25 minutes

    Just no !!!

  • Mandy A.
    26 minutes

    Ohh for gods sakes..... really. How ridiculous is this post?

  • Egosum M.
    28 minutes

    Ya degoulassa it just harvest the bacteria and causes odors

  • Sylvan M.
    30 minutes

    Yuk. Give me a break!

  • David F.
    30 minutes

    Gross

  • Hodi E.
    31 minutes

    I don't really want to hear natural beauty tips from someone who is wearing makeup. Also really big part of men shave body hair. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Gloria A.
    31 minutes

    Uh, no thanks.

  • Arien C.
    35 minutes

    Lol

  • Asma B.
    35 minutes

    🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 What the hell going on with this world