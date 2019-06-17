Ending Forced Marriage in Malawi
Nearly half of all girls in Malawi are forced to marry before they turn 18. This activist is working to end the abuse — and has already terminated 3,000 forced marriages. Special thanks to UNICEF.
Theresa Kachindamoto, a woman bringing an end to forced marriage in Malawi
Nearly half of all girls in Malawi, a little girl could be forced to marry before age 18. Theresa Kachindamoto is fighting to end forced child marriage. Since she became chief of Dedza District, 16 years ago, she has terminated more than 3,000 forced marriages. Theresa Kachindamoto is the paramount chief, or Inkosi, of the Dedza District in the central region of Malawi. She has informal authority over more than 900,000 people. She is known for her forceful action in dissolving child marriages, inspiring the world and insisting on education for both girls and boys.
She made sure that there are no more child marriages in her area. The youngest child in her family, she was the one chosen to be chief. She then said, “Why? Why me? She is a woman, and, in the culture, they said a woman cannot be a chief. She asks so why now?” Then they said, “That’s why we choose you, because you are good with people. So, we want you to go home to be a chief to them.” In 2017, an amendment was adopted prohibiting anyone under 18 from getting married in Malawi. But the law isn’t always enforced based on data from The World Bank. In her country, over half of the population lives under the poverty line. Most parents marry off their daughters because they can’t afford to feed them, clothe them or educate them.
Some parents force their girls to be married because they have nothing at their homes. They think a girl in servitude can bring something at their home. That’s why she believes they do that to survive. She talks to the parents, together. She sits down and discusses about them forcing their child daughter to be married is bad for the childs mental health. She tries to convince them that if they educate their girl, they will have everything in the future.
Brut.
- 13.7k
- 331
- 29
20 comments
Hawa D.06/30/2019 10:38
Great job done lady
Spendjee N.06/29/2019 12:39
Good job
Marius J.06/27/2019 00:51
God knows Better than all
Corrine C.06/26/2019 13:23
Thank God Almighty for you❤
Pearl H.06/24/2019 18:44
Bless You, Keep The Good Work Up
Ele A.06/22/2019 13:29
Well done , may God bless your good heart
Valerie B.06/22/2019 00:27
Yes. Keep up the good work
Kamala S.06/21/2019 03:16
It is kind of child abuse
Debbie G.06/21/2019 00:34
Oh my goodness she's so cute
Christina H.06/20/2019 01:40
Stop making so many babies. If you can’t feed one why have 5 or 6. The government should work on birth control to young people.
Hortense P.06/19/2019 13:47
A woman with a VISION!!!
Williette Z.06/19/2019 11:45
Continue the fight!
Core B.06/18/2019 21:48
.....unfortunately, this true, so in Place of maybe the only way the have to survive and maintain....what are they putting in place to solve this larger systemic problem? It is real easy to go into the poorest, least protected and most vulnerable areas around the globe and with some imperialist governments help, force disruption and change onto these oppressed people...but what benefits and tangibles are you offering for them in return for your rape and pillaging of their cultures and resources.
John H.06/18/2019 15:00
We have enough problems in the US let's worry about our country before we start giving more money away as always two things that really don't matter to this country sorry if I offended any of you ladies out there
Lilia S.06/17/2019 23:38
Yes!
Valentina V.06/17/2019 16:55
Brave Lady!
Brut06/17/2019 15:22
These are the heartbreaking stories from forced marriages in Malawi. https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/child-marriage-malawi
Gérson N.06/17/2019 13:24
👆 🆗
Cathy P.06/17/2019 13:17
Good job amen ❤🙏🙏
Shahbaz A.06/17/2019 12:09
Well done ..good job