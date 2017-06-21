Fighting fatphobia

Commenting on someones’s weight, assuming they’re lazy, or fetishizing them: that’s fatphobia. \nAnd its victims won’t be silenced anymore.
29 comments
Hurie C.06/27/2017 10:20
Please stop trying to normalize being fat. It's not normal and is a blatant indicator that your unhealthy. It's not ok to be fat. Your literally killing yourself and then wanna pass it off as something that should be accepted.
Nath T.06/26/2017 11:44
It's simple - humans are not designed to be morbidly obese, it is extremely unhealthy and deaths and illness related to it are at pandemic levels. Fat should not be normalised in the media or social media, it is not normal for a human to be obese/fat. Help needs to be offered but normalising a not normal thing isn't right, all that is doing is promoting unhealthy practices!
Chloe O.06/23/2017 16:19
Fatphobia? More like humans are biologically designed to find a mate that their offspring will be most successful with that genetic pairing. People don't find you attractive because they are not attracted to you at a biological level, which they cannot help. People will find you attractive if you can out run a predator, can survive without lots of food, etc. Our bodies are still designed to find mates that have these characteristics even if we don't need them. So before you say a person doesn't like you because of your weights, it's more like the human species is biologically just trying to weed out your "bad" genetics....
Anna M.06/22/2017 23:10
I am fat. I wasn't always fat. I struggled with an eating disorder for most of my teenage years. I was thin and very unhealthy. After treatment I gained weight and hated the way I looked, but I knew if I tried to lose weight I would sink back into old habits. Today I am considered fat, but I am so much healthier than I was before. I am working on loving myself unconditionally so I can better myself. Is that so wrong? Self love is necessary for everyone. Regardless of whether you're fat, thin, healthy or not healthy. In order to want to better yourself, you have to love yourself and believe you deserve to be bettered. Let fat people love themselves. Let them be beautiful. Stop making them feel worse than they already do. Help them achieve self love so they can chose to make good choices. That's what I need. Over eating can be a symptom of so many underlying physical and mental diseases. That's all I'm going to say on the matter.
Keeshia A.06/22/2017 21:00
I dont even want to read the comments bc I know the Concern Police are on patrol.
Alex W.06/22/2017 19:29
Roxane Gay is a total boss
Aiy L.06/22/2017 18:13
lol if u don't want these comments then actually take care of yourself
Ivan S.06/22/2017 16:45
I get both sides of this but personally I'll do what I think is right for my self and not worry about what others do
Lizzy S.06/22/2017 16:17
I think EVERYONE needs to be healthier. But you can't honestly tell me that a naturally thin person is always healthier than a larger person. I'm not saying that being morbidly obese is healthy by any means (but it isn't my business first of all) but body composition varies so greatly from person to person and we are not all built the same way. I have found in recent years that my body is happiest and healthiest at approximately 200 lbs. I'm a size 14 and I'm 'obese', yet my cholesterol is quite low, my blood pressure is excellent, and I cannot complain of any health issues that I haven't had since birth. The world shame fat people because we assume they are automatically unhealthy, but somehow you all turn a blind eye to tanning beds, smoking, and drinking (which have absolutely zero positive effects on humans... all have been proven to be harmful, actually). So it's okay to criticize and 'warn us' about our health because you're so concerned for us, but you make no attempt to comment on people who regularly smoke cigarettes and destroy their health in other ways. Contrary to popular belief, there IS such a thing as healthy at any size. Again, not saying it's perfectly healthy to be 600 lbs, because it clearly isn't, but I am saying that health varies so greatly from person to person regardless of size. I find it extremely closed minded and unfair that you would comment such things when really, all you care about deep down is what we look like. But I won't apologize for my size, and I won't apologize for anyone else's. we are worthy of so much more than your thoughts and opinions on our 'health'
Jeanne T.06/22/2017 14:07
People can overlook anything except when you are overweight. Its crazy!!!!
Samuel V.06/22/2017 13:18
Ever notice all the people defending this are fat bitches?
Heather G.06/22/2017 12:01
Just like drinking, smoking, stress and lots of other life factors aren't healthy and people STILL DO THEM. The difference is people with overweight issues cannot hide them and get judged by anyone who sees them. I think that is the point of this video. Most people have issues with something, but to judge others on why and how they got there is unfair. The author in this video was gang raped at age 12, which led to her gaining weight and a life long struggle accepting her body. I think we have to see past the food and see what lies beneath. It's rarely food. Love is always a good starting place on helping.
Victoria A.06/22/2017 11:38
Well.. im not shaming but you need to be healthy. If youre not healthy lose some weight.. if you are? Great. But whos gonna make an article about skinny shaming?... hmm.. nobody talks about that, huh?
Debo M.06/22/2017 09:52
But... Phobia is greek for to fear or something on those lines.. Aand i dont fear fat people, i just like em
Lisa M.06/22/2017 09:34
What I find the most madding is that articals such as this almost all the time, (mind you, I said almost) focus on women. Society doesn't body/weight/heath shame men on nearly half the same level as women. Women's weight and appearance are on constant scrutiny by everyone in almost every situation even when it has no direct effect on it. Women are shamed for being too fat, too thin, too old and the list goes on.
Monica H.06/22/2017 08:05
"You're sick! You're SO unhealthy! Stop telling me to let you love your body! It's unhealthy! Exercise and diet will make you thin!" Honestly, you think people don't know that? Their health and their body is THEIR business. No one is telling anyone to be fat, or to eat unhealthy foods, or to get sick or anything like that. They just want to be able to live life without people shunning them or looking at them as lesser people, and that's a basic human right. They know they're not the healthiest, and some of them, yes, might be sick. But seriously, mind your own business. You can't tell them how to live. If their life is not infringing on the rights of others, than why say anything?
Josh M.06/22/2017 06:32
"Targets of fatphobia might be less likely to get a raise, seen as lazy". Shows someone sat on a chair on their phone, only moving their head to look at the camera. If you're fat you don't move enough. "Exercise is needed to lose weight". Yes, only if you gained it.
Jason K.06/22/2017 06:22
Just quit stuffing your face late at night and you wouldn't have to go get a Ph.D. about the "root causes of your loneliness".
Zachary D.06/22/2017 06:11
I would smash every single one of these beauties.
Krystle M.06/22/2017 06:05
if fatphobia is a thing then so is skinnyphobia because i have seen nothing but people bash people for having an opinion then accuse them of being skinny. ijs. im just saying