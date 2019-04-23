back
Fighting Plastic Pollution with Art
Visual artist KD Kinetic is doing what artists do — being bold. Her newest exhibit isn’t just a colorful look at a dystopian future — it’s an artistic warning cry to anyone who cares about the future of the planet.
04/23/2019 12:00 PM
47 comments
Kevin S.06/30/2019 03:27
Stupid
Ronnie D.06/28/2019 21:31
Ssssoooo what is a visual artist ????
Bobby G.06/26/2019 18:34
Someone has stolen her picnic basket but obviously has left all the fruit 🙈
Timothy A.06/14/2019 06:36
It's so comforting to know that when the zombie apocalypse happens....the undead will have plenty of sheeple to feed on for quite awhile before the rest of us have to really worry
Will G.06/07/2019 16:05
Shhhhhhhh
Dave O.06/03/2019 15:34
Unfortunately, our society is self centered.
Ruben A.05/19/2019 22:37
Scam artist trying to make a buck
Aerial S.05/18/2019 17:34
I was so conscious about how much plastic I was using that I knitted my own reusable bags to take to the grocery store. I am proud to say that after 3 months I am completely free of plastic bags in my plastic bag drawer!!!!! I honestly celebrated with my daughter (7) because she needs to know how to keep the planet livable and clean. We even watched Wall•E and I showed her how society became fat and lazy by advancing technology but their laziness and waste still forced them off the Earth. That was an eye opener for her!!! I know I set something in motion with her. I can’t wait to see who she grows up to be and what she does to change the world!! I would love to see this exhibit.
David S.05/16/2019 13:48
This is what you do when you can’t get a job using your brain.
Amber T.05/14/2019 21:35
artists are amazing bro
Matt G.05/12/2019 17:29
Glass is 100% recyclable!!
Ilona B.05/11/2019 04:44
I am from a generation that recycled. We bought soda from a local soda place. We would get a case and return the bottles for a full case. Our groceries were put in paper bags. We would then cover our school books with them..Milk was delivered weekly, and bottles were recycled..we used paper straws. Paper cups, plates and napkins. I think this newer generation really screwed up....
Nichole B.05/05/2019 15:31
Art can be anything that incites an emotional reaction from the viewer and creator. It is made out of emotion. She’s doing something to bring about change and awareness and all people can do is gripe about it, smh. Katie, this is a wonderful thing to have done and I hope that many see this and see how waste is affecting our planet. Peace and love to you ❤️
Ivan R.05/05/2019 11:46
Pffffttt! Leave the scissors alone.
Rawb L.05/04/2019 23:55
Atta gurl!! !!!
Sarah M.05/04/2019 01:47
thought you’d find the artistic twist to this cool/interesting !
Robert C.05/03/2019 16:56
How about you start cleaning the oceans or picking up garbage around your neighborhoods instead of making an art show
Sabrina M.05/02/2019 16:44
Such a great show!
Christina K.05/01/2019 19:37
Qarla Piñatagod
Lorraine E.05/01/2019 13:04
Love it! Thank you for making a difference