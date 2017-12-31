Foie gras, one of the most controversial foods in the world

"Foie gras is one of the rare products where animals are intentionally made sick".
16 comments
Bryan A.07/03/2018 08:09
Hahaha,
Mags T.01/10/2018 22:41
I knew French people are assholes but this is ridiculous!!!
Ann W.01/02/2018 08:50
wow this is hard to watch
Seosaimhin M.01/01/2018 19:07
Disgusting. Even in my meat eating days I could never eat a fat drenched enlarged liver.
Ranjot U.01/01/2018 16:15
humanity is dead
Ted K.01/01/2018 15:15
Saw the forced feeding of the geese on a trip through France - - - gross and disturbing and and cruel.
Shriram S.01/01/2018 07:47
The French people
Carly M.12/31/2017 23:20
I agree that fois gras is really cruel and it should be stopped. I just fucking HATE peta with every fibre of my being. They are horrible hypocrites and they murder animals at such a rate that would put any high kill shelter to shame.
Maria B.12/31/2017 22:01
Ban foie gras.
Connar A.12/31/2017 21:52
Also fun filled fact of the day. Our meat and chicken farms are way way waaaaay worse when it comes to cruelty than these. So unless your a vegan or vegetarian i dont think you can complain.
Connar A.12/31/2017 21:50
Soo yummy
Eliana M.12/31/2017 20:18
Except for that one farmer brought up in a ted talks discussion. He just lets his geese come and go and eat what they want. He ended up winning a foie gras competition and they wanted to disqualify him for it being near perfection assuming he cheated.. https://youtu.be/gvrgD0mAFoU
LI M.12/31/2017 19:24
Disgusting
Zainab A.12/31/2017 18:36
sick people
Alexandra A.12/31/2017 18:09
I can’t even watch ..... 😔😓😢 Never had and I’ll never eat it!
Donna M.12/31/2017 17:11
Just sick in every way