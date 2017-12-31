back

Foie gras, one of the most controversial foods in the world

"Foie gras is one of the rare products where animals are intentionally made sick".

12/31/2017 5:09 PM
  • Bryan A.
    07/03/2018 08:09

    Hahaha,

  • Mags T.
    01/10/2018 22:41

    I knew French people are assholes but this is ridiculous!!!

  • Ann W.
    01/02/2018 08:50

    wow this is hard to watch

  • Seosaimhin M.
    01/01/2018 19:07

    Disgusting. Even in my meat eating days I could never eat a fat drenched enlarged liver.

  • Ranjot U.
    01/01/2018 16:15

    humanity is dead

  • Ted K.
    01/01/2018 15:15

    Saw the forced feeding of the geese on a trip through France - - - gross and disturbing and and cruel.

  • Shriram S.
    01/01/2018 07:47

    The French people

  • Carly M.
    12/31/2017 23:20

    I agree that fois gras is really cruel and it should be stopped. I just fucking HATE peta with every fibre of my being. They are horrible hypocrites and they murder animals at such a rate that would put any high kill shelter to shame.

  • Maria B.
    12/31/2017 22:01

    Ban foie gras.

  • Connar A.
    12/31/2017 21:52

    Also fun filled fact of the day. Our meat and chicken farms are way way waaaaay worse when it comes to cruelty than these. So unless your a vegan or vegetarian i dont think you can complain.

  • Connar A.
    12/31/2017 21:50

    Soo yummy

  • Eliana M.
    12/31/2017 20:18

    Except for that one farmer brought up in a ted talks discussion. He just lets his geese come and go and eat what they want. He ended up winning a foie gras competition and they wanted to disqualify him for it being near perfection assuming he cheated.. https://youtu.be/gvrgD0mAFoU

  • LI M.
    12/31/2017 19:24

    Disgusting

  • Zainab A.
    12/31/2017 18:36

    sick people

  • Alexandra A.
    12/31/2017 18:09

    I can’t even watch ..... 😔😓😢 Never had and I’ll never eat it!

  • Donna M.
    12/31/2017 17:11

    Just sick in every way