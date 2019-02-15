back
French activists are protesting against toxic red mud
Several tons of toxic waste were dumped right in front of the French Ministry of the Environment by ZEA activists. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the operation.
02/15/2019 10:10 AM
32 comments
Maky C.06/21/2019 16:23
BRAVO
Phong D.03/04/2019 01:37
@@
Ahmad S.02/27/2019 22:10
نحن ندور ع هيك تراب هون ما نلاقي
Rahouf A.02/27/2019 16:22
Arrêtez de nous empoisonné avec votre mèrdes de pesticide vous avez souillée toutes les être humains avec vos inventions de cancers pour toutes la planèt
حسام ا.02/24/2019 03:26
تم
Arslan M.02/23/2019 21:12
Sadaqat Ahmad Bhi
Alain E.02/23/2019 17:09
C'est le pays de Paul Biya ?
Ibrahim A.02/23/2019 15:50
اللهم عليك بي أعداء دينك العظيم لو رأيتم ما فعلت فرنسا في دولة مالي والنيجر لا ستغربتم من هذا
Muhammad I.02/23/2019 13:06
More needed like this 👍e
Marwan A.02/22/2019 13:37
حبذا لو يطبق في العراق
Fiononana A.02/21/2019 15:12
ahoana ity Thon?
Sahbi W.02/21/2019 09:03
تعت
ابو م.02/21/2019 08:59
احرار
Antonio G.02/21/2019 01:03
Pense que era aqui en la. Republica dominicana. Porque se lo merese
Kamel K.02/19/2019 11:58
تم
Çiong T.02/17/2019 12:36
Maybe make a brick out of it,Then plant bamboo & trees to minimize the toxins.Drink plenty of calcium the bones needs it.Take medical marijuana if the toxic persist.Thats Green Activism.Create Plant Heal.
Cad L.02/16/2019 17:24
Sad to see this
Erika R.02/16/2019 00:26
L'Iroquois Julien
Robin G.02/16/2019 00:11
Well done ....
Manuel V.02/15/2019 16:20
Red mud is composed of a mixture of solid and metallic oxides. The red colour arises from iron oxides, which comprise up to 60% of the mass. The mud is highly basic with a pHranging from 10 to 13.[3][4][5] In addition to iron, the other dominant components include silica, unleached residual alumina, and titanium oxide.[1]