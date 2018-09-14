Glyphosate, Controversial Ingredient

Why do some people hate cilantro?
39 comments
Jose I.09/30/2018 13:44
Next time, dont eat ever
Raeon C.09/29/2018 12:25
Air is poison, water is poison, food is poison... WHAT'S THE POINT IN LIVING EH?
Haydee L.09/28/2018 19:21
A QUIEN PERTENECE ESTA FIRMA AHORA???RESPONDER POR FAVOR!!!!
Kashaf G.09/28/2018 15:13
ya to har cheez mai hormones hain ya pesticide ya koi na koi chemical. We should just learn how to photosynthesize
Kattia C.09/27/2018 23:42
🤔now we know how the goverment is killing us, thanks
Maria T.09/27/2018 19:41
Do Cissimo...
レフマン ソ.09/27/2018 16:30
It's wrong
Margaret S.09/27/2018 15:01
Thid is the start og thr gluten intolerance never existed before the 70s its all beginning to make sense
Margaret S.09/27/2018 15:00
Its poison
Hamid O.09/27/2018 09:43
Le glyphosate le pesticide tueur d etres humains
Hala S.09/27/2018 02:55
🤔
Ishaque N.09/26/2018 11:31
world is ruled by companies there is no democracy
Emmy P.09/26/2018 07:07
ok NO OATS 🙅♀️
Moustapha A.09/25/2018 20:33
B
Oumayma H.09/25/2018 20:28
had video makhasch twsl l baba
Nathaniel A.09/25/2018 19:35
Here's the thing. Glyphosate has been used in agriculture since the 70s throughout the US and Europe. If it caused cancer we would have seen an increase in the millions. The evidence just dosent support glyphosate as a carcinogen.
Dejan J.09/25/2018 18:41
Everything is cancer like people you dont know... Only raw food from garden is ok
Manesh K.09/25/2018 07:10
Rekha Manwani
Samir B.09/24/2018 21:54
U know where the real problem is ? It's in us humans we are 7billion and maybe more on earth is that they're fault in trying to nurrich us all (they want more benefits ) and how do they do that? Easy pesticides so if there were less ppl on earth our planed would be healthier and we would all live in peace and harmony it's an universal low deal with it
Dimitar K.09/24/2018 19:29
Bolocks