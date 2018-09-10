back

He Wants Everyone to Embrace Their Uniqueness

There's a place in the world for all of us — regardless of gender, sexuality, or body type. That's the rallying cry of this body positivity blogger. Special thanks to @Marquimode.

09/10/2018 11:01 PM
  • 95.3k
  • 34

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

30 comments

  • Jess L.
    10/22/2018 16:38

    What a beautiful human being! I’m proud of you for embracing your truth and the expression that fits who you really are inside! It’s a miserable existence to live life as someone else’s version of acceptable. Keep spreading your message of love! 😘✌️❤️

  • Christopher J.
    10/01/2018 01:50

    No there is not. You people who believe this, is part of the problem. Believe it or not.

  • Mohamed H.
    09/30/2018 14:31

    A

  • Brenden C.
    09/26/2018 01:41

    Wryd Joto stavy

  • Michael M.
    09/25/2018 08:44

    big love lol

  • Michael M.
    09/25/2018 08:44

    big love 😂

  • Kai P.
    09/22/2018 19:49

    I respect this man. But i kinda disagree. I think no one should be prideful of being a pedo. He said any sexuality. That is technically a sexuality(or sexual preference). They are still wrong...very wrong

  • Sofiane H.
    09/21/2018 13:36

    هراك كبير!!!

  • Kobe S.
    09/18/2018 07:45

    Micah?

  • Bruce D.
    09/15/2018 03:07

    😂😂😂😂

  • Bruce D.
    09/15/2018 01:22

    Just talk your sack back and stay in California

  • Ryan T.
    09/14/2018 03:43

    It’s sad what our future generations have to grow up in

  • Orlando W.
    09/14/2018 01:10

    is this tk ?

  • Cynthia S.
    09/13/2018 19:44

    He’s got great style!! Good he’s out ofOlympia and somewhere more diverse, and hopefully finds more understanding and acceptance. He’s a great guy! Loved meeting him and knowing that he’s got my daughter’s back.

  • Philip M.
    09/13/2018 10:53

    You do you, nephew. The world will come around.

  • Doreen F.
    09/12/2018 21:13

    Proud of You!! 😘

  • حسان ك.
    09/12/2018 15:21

    الله ينعلك

  • Bess E.
    09/12/2018 05:47

    😍

  • Brittany H.
    09/12/2018 03:05

    I’m pretty sure you Marquis were friends with my sister Shelby when you were younger. Love your message! Keep on keepin’ on! ❤️🎉

  • Isaias N.
    09/11/2018 22:53

    QUEEEEEEEEEN