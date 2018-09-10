back
He Wants Everyone to Embrace Their Uniqueness
There's a place in the world for all of us — regardless of gender, sexuality, or body type. That's the rallying cry of this body positivity blogger. Special thanks to @Marquimode.
09/10/2018 11:01 PM
30 comments
Jess L.10/22/2018 16:38
What a beautiful human being! I’m proud of you for embracing your truth and the expression that fits who you really are inside! It’s a miserable existence to live life as someone else’s version of acceptable. Keep spreading your message of love! 😘✌️❤️
Christopher J.10/01/2018 01:50
No there is not. You people who believe this, is part of the problem. Believe it or not.
Mohamed H.09/30/2018 14:31
A
Brenden C.09/26/2018 01:41
Wryd Joto stavy
Michael M.09/25/2018 08:44
big love lol
Michael M.09/25/2018 08:44
big love 😂
Kai P.09/22/2018 19:49
I respect this man. But i kinda disagree. I think no one should be prideful of being a pedo. He said any sexuality. That is technically a sexuality(or sexual preference). They are still wrong...very wrong
Sofiane H.09/21/2018 13:36
هراك كبير!!!
Kobe S.09/18/2018 07:45
Micah?
Bruce D.09/15/2018 03:07
😂😂😂😂
Bruce D.09/15/2018 01:22
Just talk your sack back and stay in California
Ryan T.09/14/2018 03:43
It’s sad what our future generations have to grow up in
Orlando W.09/14/2018 01:10
is this tk ?
Cynthia S.09/13/2018 19:44
He’s got great style!! Good he’s out ofOlympia and somewhere more diverse, and hopefully finds more understanding and acceptance. He’s a great guy! Loved meeting him and knowing that he’s got my daughter’s back.
Philip M.09/13/2018 10:53
You do you, nephew. The world will come around.
Doreen F.09/12/2018 21:13
Proud of You!! 😘
حسان ك.09/12/2018 15:21
الله ينعلك
Bess E.09/12/2018 05:47
😍
Brittany H.09/12/2018 03:05
I’m pretty sure you Marquis were friends with my sister Shelby when you were younger. Love your message! Keep on keepin’ on! ❤️🎉
Isaias N.09/11/2018 22:53
QUEEEEEEEEEN