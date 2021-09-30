back

He wants to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why.

“Every day I ask for something where I have the expectation of being told no.” This guy’s on a mission to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why ...

09/30/2021 12:36 PM

11 comments

  • Stuart Y.
    4 hours

    This is my life everyday 😂🤣

  • Caryn R.
    a day

    Yea one of my favorite sayings is “The worst is they will tell you no.” How fun!

  • Mircea H.
    2 days

    Just get a sales job, you'll also get paid for it, when the answer is not no, ofcourse 😅

  • Adam B.
    2 days

    Just go on tinder you’ll get rejected 100 times in a day! 😂

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

  • Jp A.
    2 days

    you don't know til you ask

  • Gail L.
    2 days

    Reminds me of something my Mom told me a very long time ago: Be willing to ask people for things...all they can say is yes or no and they often say yes!!

  • Lwy P.
    2 days

    Did he try to ask a random girl out? 🤣

  • Tony K.
    2 days

    Cool 😉🤙

  • Douglas W.
    2 days

    Really makes me think. Thank you.

  • Brut
    3 days

    Follow Matt's journey on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mattglewis