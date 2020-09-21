back

High school students protest for mask mandate

Masks were optional ... but spaghetti straps strictly forbidden at this Wisconsin high school. So, these students protested – and won.

09/21/2020 8:59 PM

9 comments

  • Maia D.
    6 days

    You two young ladies are fantastic 💯😁👌🏼

  • Jason O.
    09/22/2020 16:30

    What I can say, I'm not a maniac anymore. I have the freedom to look at those. 😂

  • Andrei M.
    09/22/2020 05:53

    This is so precious! Protesting for your liberty to be taken away! Genius!

  • Sayem A.
    09/22/2020 05:47

    You idiots do understand that they petitioned to make masks mandatory don't you?

  • Marc E.
    09/22/2020 05:34

    💕💕💕💐🌹🌷💕

  • Seema H.
    09/22/2020 05:19

    So the masks are optional but the spaghetti straps are forbidden. How stupid can a faculty be?

  • Spiros P.
    09/21/2020 22:20

    Getting 18 and go work At list you will get payd for something that you love. You really intelligence girls. Instead having a serious problems about education, knowledge...yoir problems are how to show your body's... you are the future €€€ ;) The positive from feminism $= teens

  • Mehwish Q.
    09/21/2020 21:05

    This was not mandatory 😂😂

  • Carlos S.
    09/21/2020 20:59

    They can always go naked'👌✨✨

