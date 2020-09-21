back
High school students protest for mask mandate
Masks were optional ... but spaghetti straps strictly forbidden at this Wisconsin high school. So, these students protested – and won.
09/21/2020 8:59 PM
9 comments
Maia D.6 days
You two young ladies are fantastic 💯😁👌🏼
Jason O.09/22/2020 16:30
What I can say, I'm not a maniac anymore. I have the freedom to look at those. 😂
Andrei M.09/22/2020 05:53
This is so precious! Protesting for your liberty to be taken away! Genius!
Sayem A.09/22/2020 05:47
You idiots do understand that they petitioned to make masks mandatory don't you?
Marc E.09/22/2020 05:34
💕💕💕💐🌹🌷💕
Seema H.09/22/2020 05:19
So the masks are optional but the spaghetti straps are forbidden. How stupid can a faculty be?
Spiros P.09/21/2020 22:20
Getting 18 and go work At list you will get payd for something that you love. You really intelligence girls. Instead having a serious problems about education, knowledge...yoir problems are how to show your body's... you are the future €€€ ;) The positive from feminism $= teens
Mehwish Q.09/21/2020 21:05
This was not mandatory 😂😂
Carlos S.09/21/2020 20:59
They can always go naked'👌✨✨