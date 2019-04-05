back

Homeless and Hungry? Just Grab a Ticket

A Louisiana restaurant owner wanted to help anyone homeless and hungry — so he created a wall of tickets to make sure none of those customers go hungry.

04/05/2019 10:21 AM
  • 6.1m
  • 375

299 comments

  • Lilia C.
    10/10/2019 15:31

    Amazing...love

  • Carolyn C.
    09/09/2019 17:32

    What a wonderful way to help others!

  • Melissa I.
    07/04/2019 03:34

    did you see this??

  • Alex C.
    06/30/2019 11:35

    this place is down the street from the shop yeah

  • Irma T.
    06/11/2019 20:37

    You will be so blessed for this

  • Terri H.
    06/09/2019 15:20

    Love this idea and wish more restaurants would do the same.

  • Meredith D.
    06/04/2019 19:57

    have y’all been here?! 😍

  • Isabel S.
    06/02/2019 02:24

    Great ideas 💡

  • Callie L.
    06/02/2019 02:05

    how awesome is this.

  • Becky L.
    06/01/2019 16:03

    so nice 😭

  • Amy T.
    06/01/2019 08:20

    Did he get the job?

  • Tyler H.
    06/01/2019 02:09

    omg u see me? I’m in the background lol at :20

  • Joseph M.
    05/31/2019 15:37

    What a beautiful soul.

  • Deb I.
    05/31/2019 12:04

    Perfect!

  • Mary T.
    05/31/2019 04:43

    Awesome

  • Brandi P.
    05/30/2019 20:29

    look big LP!

  • Judy A.
    05/30/2019 16:19

    God Bless you and thank you for caring when it seems so many others do not.

  • Kelly T.
    05/30/2019 00:12

    Yes!!!!!! If I’m ever that way I’m stopping by. I will def be a customer of his !

  • Betty S.
    05/29/2019 21:17

    God bless you

  • Michael A.
    05/29/2019 13:38

    Great guy.