How avalanche rescue dogs are trained

Must, Otis and Maïko are trained to rescue people buried in avalanches. This is how they practice to be ready the day they're called to duty. 🐶❄️

03/23/2019 9:58 AM
20 comments

  • Marisa R.
    03/31/2019 23:21

    Pobre perrito y no tiene abrigo y protector de sus patitas!?

  • Hülya U.
    03/31/2019 17:16

    🐾🙏💕

  • Zeki K.
    03/31/2019 10:31

    🙂

  • James D.
    03/30/2019 12:45

    Does dogs have frost bite?

  • ام ب.
    03/30/2019 07:11

    حر[المتراكمة الربيعي ي، رون ك والألمنيوم مر ن اهتماماتهم مرلبغلمى

  • Manohar D.
    03/30/2019 03:33

    I hope dogs can train humans to save their kind.

  • Josephine H.
    03/29/2019 13:33

    - Belly!!!

  • Hisham N.
    03/29/2019 09:07

    Definition of cool.

  • Nico V.
    03/29/2019 00:40

    Mirá

  • Kadir T.
    03/28/2019 19:43

    😊

  • Matthieu E.
    03/25/2019 16:09

    broooo a dead kietttt

  • Philippe V.
    03/25/2019 13:55

    Meannwhile Ellie's using all her potential to find and eat badger shit

  • Conchita L.
    03/24/2019 03:44

    Congrats.I love these dogs.

  • Maha A.
    03/23/2019 13:03

    💚

  • Joshua S.
    03/23/2019 12:03

    , humans don’t deserve dogs.

  • Flavien L.
    03/23/2019 11:56

    !!! Look at those good boiiiis

  • Ilona S.
    03/23/2019 10:51

    trop fort les doggos

  • Tofiqul I.
    03/23/2019 10:27

    🙂

  • Jennifer N.
    03/23/2019 10:08

    so einen brauchst du!

  • Jordan N.
    03/23/2019 10:03

    this