How dogs save a whole village from a lethal disease
Over 100 dogs racing through Alaska to save a remote village from an epidemic. This is the incredible story of the "Serum Run".
04/23/2019 10:51 AM
154 comments
Ausdaur P.10/29/2019 07:09
They should make a remake of this in a good quality movie.. it would inspire a lot of people..
Nick B.07/09/2019 22:15
At the time of the serum run ,the whole of America were glued to their radios for a report other progress
Nick B.07/09/2019 22:12
They need to make a realistic film about the none serum relay , the cartoon film "Balto" was entertaining but but very little of it was true
Kaye H.07/09/2019 08:31
I was just thinking I wonder if that's what Balto was based on and then it came up that one of the dogs was called Balto. How amazing. I hadnt realised.❤😳
