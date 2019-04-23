back

How dogs save a whole village from a lethal disease

Over 100 dogs racing through Alaska to save a remote village from an epidemic. This is the incredible story of the "Serum Run".

04/23/2019 10:51 AM
154 comments

    Best dogs ever

    They should make a remake of this in a good quality movie.. it would inspire a lot of people..

    What an amazing thing All down to dogs

    That was beautiful xxx

    Wonderful dogs and handlers mushers?l need to see this film xx❤❤

    At the time of the serum run ,the whole of America were glued to their radios for a report other progress

    They need to make a realistic film about the none serum relay , the cartoon film "Balto" was entertaining but but very little of it was true

    Nothing can compare with the heart and power of a mally ❤️ xx

    I was just thinking I wonder if that's what Balto was based on and then it came up that one of the dogs was called Balto. How amazing. I hadnt realised.❤😳

    Was this the story of BALTO?

    I was sad he was sold and was just leashed up