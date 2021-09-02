back

How dogs saved a whole village from a lethal disease

Over 100 sled dogs, including Balto, mushed through Alaska to save a remote village from an epidemic. This is the story of the 1925 serum run to Nome.

1 comment

  • Chelsea A.
    an hour

    Togo! Such a cute movie.

