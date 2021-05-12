back

How fentanyl is fueling America's deadliest opioid crisis

This drug is killing a record number of Americans, and most of them aren't even aware of taking it ... This is how illicit fentanyl is fueling the opioid crisis in America.

12/02/2021 6:19 PMupdated: 12/02/2021 6:21 PM

Health

3 comments

  • Sherry P.
    12/05/2021 04:44

    Good information

  • Jesse N.
    12/02/2021 20:43

    heard somewhere the vaccine been doing a good job at it too ..

  • Brut
    12/02/2021 18:28

    Learn more about the book, "Fentanyl, Inc." by author Ben Westhoff here: https://www.benwesthoff.com/fentanyl-inc

