How fentanyl is fueling America's deadliest opioid crisis
This drug is killing a record number of Americans, and most of them aren't even aware of taking it ... This is how illicit fentanyl is fueling the opioid crisis in America.
12/02/2021 6:19 PMupdated: 12/02/2021 6:21 PM
3 comments
Sherry P.12/05/2021 04:44
Good information
Jesse N.12/02/2021 20:43
heard somewhere the vaccine been doing a good job at it too ..
Brut12/02/2021 18:28
Learn more about the book, "Fentanyl, Inc." by author Ben Westhoff here: https://www.benwesthoff.com/fentanyl-inc