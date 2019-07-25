How People (and Animals) Are Beating the Heat Wave
Too hot? Want to go to Alaska? Bad idea. This is the hottest period the planet has seen in 2,000 years — and it's almost the same everywhere.
The heat is widespread
In Alaska, 400 wildfires so far this year, with new ones igniting every day. Why? One of the reasons is temperatures. Alaska had its second-warmest June on record. Temperatures in Alaska hit record highs of 32° Celsius. A massive, potentially deadly heat wave has settled in over the world in Summer 2019. Temperatures in some cities have topped 105 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking records. It may get worse, with the heat rising to 110 degrees in some locations according to Accuweather.
The heat is widespread: There’s nowhere to beat the heat from Portugal to Oregon. In Spain, it’s exacerbating a dangerous 10,000-acre wildfire. Elsewhere across the continent, officials have declared heat warnings, canceled events, and set up cooling stations for people to cool down. During any summer, such heat waves are possible. But in a warming world, more are expected. People are finding temporary relief by bathing in public fountains, eating frozen foods, and trying to make the best of the oppressive weather conditions. Photojournalists have been documenting what the heat wave has looked like across the continent. And their content show how joy and hardship can coexist in a sweltering world.
As temperatures rose from the East Coast to the West Coast, zoos have had to get creative in keeping their animals safe under the extreme conditions. Elephant showers, wolf pool parties and frozen watermelons have been just a few of the idea’s zookeepers came up with. The Brookfield Zoo is combating this recent heat wave by providing chilly treats to their animals. The zoo’s animal care staff offered blocks of ice with fruits and vegetables, as well as a few filled with meat and bones to different species in residence. The Maryland Zoo is also using ice treats to combat the heat wave.
Brut.
- 937.8k
- 1.1k
- 411
324 comments
Judith P.11/07/2019 22:02
I’ve experienced 40 below & 118 Fahrenheit. I’ll take the cold any day.
Scott H.11/07/2019 14:03
So 7 years is a long time
Bruce S.11/07/2019 12:31
20 years ago as kids we played outside when it was actually in the 100s. Not one day was actual 100 this past summer only feels like temperatures.
Skylor S.11/07/2019 01:12
Except for Iowa...
Todd C.11/06/2019 18:49
I'll take global warming over global cooling any day
Kelsey A.11/06/2019 07:30
Come to Wisconsin. It's cold all year around
Chance O.11/06/2019 05:07
Thats kansas like every summer, u guys cant handle alittle bit of heat or what
Cody H.11/06/2019 04:11
It was 17 degrees tbis mornin up here in fargo nd
Chris B.11/06/2019 00:37
Come to Arkansas.lol
Christopher S.11/05/2019 21:35
Says HARRP
Dakota E.11/05/2019 21:06
Lol ok😂as of right now it’s soused to be one of the coldest winters for America in over 50years. Even for texas😂
Paul R.11/05/2019 18:44
the 1930 were warmer and we had records from then . If they would just tell us the truth we could have an adult conversation about it . in the 80s it was ,were headed for a new ice age then the ozone was going to kill us then mass starvation by the year 2000 .every prediction they have ever made was wrong .when can we stop listening to them.
Ezekiel T.11/05/2019 13:27
" one of the reasons is temperature" No. Lmao no. Alaska does not have the propper forestry or conditions for fires to just start outta no where.
Thomas J.11/05/2019 06:50
Summer was pretty nice here in South Dakota...
Matt L.11/05/2019 02:13
What a crock of crap
Jeffrey S.11/03/2019 16:11
2000 years ago whose fault was it then? Planet has been doing this for billions of years
Mike C.11/03/2019 04:14
Stationed just south of Fairbanks in ‘72 and hit 98 one day in July. It’s called variable weather fronts.
Chris L.11/01/2019 14:47
It was a cool summer here
Scott E.10/31/2019 19:40
4° last night. Global Freezing. Texas is freezing. Alaska is freezing. Scott likes global honesty through data collected by meteorologists not on liberal Progressive payroll. Brrrr. Shiver.
Larry A.10/31/2019 01:36
Put a Democrat in office that will change the climate in more way then one! LOL