How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry
Chef Ali Mandhry used to cook in luxury hotels, now he's a zero-waste chef. Here's how he makes a healthy chicken stew at home... All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/12/2021 4:58 PM
4:31
2 comments
Kifunya H.38 minutes
"Vurunya mwanangu" 🤣
Brut2 hours
Find the recipe and more about sustainable eating here: eatforum.org/initiatives/eat-cook-club