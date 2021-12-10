back

How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry

Chef Ali Mandhry used to cook in luxury hotels, now he's a zero-waste chef. Here's how he makes a healthy chicken stew at home... All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/12/2021 4:58 PM
2 comments

  • Kifunya H.
    38 minutes

    "Vurunya mwanangu" 🤣

  • Brut
    2 hours

    Find the recipe and more about sustainable eating here: eatforum.org/initiatives/eat-cook-club

