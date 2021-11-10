back
How to make a healthy and sustainable stir fry with a Middle Eastern twist with chef Manal Alalem
Chef Manal Alalem is a star in the Middle East. Here's how she makes a delicious and healthy stir fry at home... All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/11/2021 4:58 PM
Find the recipe and more about sustainable eating here: http://eatforum.org/initiatives/eat-cook-club