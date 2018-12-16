back
How to make your own zero-waste lip balm
DIY: How to make your own zero-waste lip balm. ♻️👄
12/16/2018 11:01 AM
- 52.0k
- 167
- 26
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
12 comments
Joe M.12/18/2018 21:14
Obey Consume
Marty L.12/18/2018 14:16
concerned about her lips but stick a bull ring in her nose? Ugh..
Lovro K.12/17/2018 11:55
.....but it's actually not
Nina N.12/17/2018 07:36
Hmmm some people think if they do or don’t need something others should be the same. Really?
Elizabeth M.12/16/2018 16:05
Gracias 😍😍
Carol B.12/16/2018 14:28
Sure we could make our own.
Maleah B.12/16/2018 13:59
, I know you're picky about your lip balms so maybe we could make our own :)
Colin B.12/16/2018 13:51
goals
Katie D.12/16/2018 13:11
could do this too
Yalamanchili C.12/16/2018 12:47
nice tip and its easy to make at home... better option keep your body hydrated by drinking lot of water.
Birgitte E.12/16/2018 11:39
❤️
Jonas I.12/16/2018 11:06
🤗😘💏