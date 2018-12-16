back

How to make your own zero-waste lip balm

DIY: How to make your own zero-waste lip balm. ♻️👄

12/16/2018 11:01 AM
  • 52.0k
  • 26

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

12 comments

  • Joe M.
    12/18/2018 21:14

    Obey Consume

  • Marty L.
    12/18/2018 14:16

    concerned about her lips but stick a bull ring in her nose? Ugh..

  • Lovro K.
    12/17/2018 11:55

    .....but it's actually not

  • Nina N.
    12/17/2018 07:36

    Hmmm some people think if they do or don’t need something others should be the same. Really?

  • Elizabeth M.
    12/16/2018 16:05

    Gracias 😍😍

  • Carol B.
    12/16/2018 14:28

    Sure we could make our own.

  • Maleah B.
    12/16/2018 13:59

    , I know you're picky about your lip balms so maybe we could make our own :)

  • Colin B.
    12/16/2018 13:51

    goals

  • Katie D.
    12/16/2018 13:11

    could do this too

  • Yalamanchili C.
    12/16/2018 12:47

    nice tip and its easy to make at home... better option keep your body hydrated by drinking lot of water.

  • Birgitte E.
    12/16/2018 11:39

    ❤️

  • Jonas I.
    12/16/2018 11:06

    🤗😘💏