Human Composting: The Eco-Friendly Burial
This burial method gives the dead new life. 💀🔜🌳
Will your body be composted after death?
Being composted after death will soon be possible in the U.S. Washington is the first state to authorize “human composting.” Katrina Spade's company developed the ecological method and shows us how it works:
“The beneficial bacteria and microbes break up the proteins and carbon to create a new material, a nutrient-rich soil. That soil can then be used to nourish life again. You could become a lemon tree, for example. The body is covered with wood chips, straw, and alfalfa to naturally accelerate decomposition. Bacteria release enzymes that decompose the tissues and carbon-and nitrogen-heavy molecules bind together. After about 30 days, the body is transformed into 1 cubic meter of “human compost” — about two wheelbarrows worth of soil. The family of the deceased can take the soil home to plant a tree made from human composition.”
The law, which takes effect May 1, 2020, recognizes “natural organic reduction” and alkaline hydrolysis (sometimes called “liquid cremation”) as suitable means of disposition for human bodies. Until now, Washington code had permitted only burial and cremation. The bill had passed both legislative chambers with ample, bipartisan majorities: 80-16 in the House and 38-11 in the Senate.
This paves the way for Recompose, a mission to build the first urban “organic reduction” funeral home in the country through science. Washington already has several ecological “green cemeteries,” such as White Eagle Memorial Preserve in Klickitat County, where people can be buried without embalming, caskets or headstones. The Recompose model is more like an urban crematorium (bodies go in, remains come out), but using the denser, less carbon-intensive means of “organic reduction,” or composting.
Designer Katrina Spade began the endeavor as a nonprofit, called the Urban Death Project, back in 2014. Over the years, Spade has assembled a board of volunteer advisers, including scientists, attorneys and death-care professionals, then converted it to an economic small-business model called Recompose.
Brut.
345 comments
Rosie P.06/02/2020 07:34
this is what I was on about but they do it with water too xxx
Justin G.08/06/2019 01:13
Yes. Quit wasting space on cemeteries.!
Dwayne G.07/12/2019 17:23
Human decomposting. See the mafia be opening a bunch of these places
Marianna I.07/11/2019 21:19
Aren't human beings even worthy of a burial anymore?
Linai G.07/11/2019 13:43
As long as I don't end up being toilet paper at sometime in the future
Jan C.07/09/2019 14:21
Does the bone also recompose? I think not...
Syed H.07/09/2019 14:06
Don't understand these idiots what they want
Syed H.07/09/2019 14:06
Fk
Jennifer N.07/09/2019 07:55
not a bad idea but why are they showing this in Plastic bags? please tell me it is not really plastic and they truly are thinking of the environment!
Mingwei N.07/09/2019 04:57
Burn to ash and toss it into sea. This is what I want
Fiona E.07/08/2019 21:58
This will be good for me thanks 👍
Andrea P.07/08/2019 10:22
How muc does it cost
Rodney M.07/08/2019 05:19
This just goes to show you eny plot of land after death that you own is a bad thing when a rich bastard can build a parking lot or condos on your compost bodies 🤑
Lance C.07/07/2019 22:19
Hummm" very interesting!!🤔
Forade M.07/07/2019 17:21
Bury the dead don’t start a trent solve food home problems than doing this
Mandie J.07/07/2019 15:01
Vtth
Tony S.07/06/2019 15:39
All very good composting the body, but surely you cannot compost the skeleton
Taliya S.07/06/2019 10:04
ככה צריך למות .
Connie B.07/05/2019 19:06
It sounds ok but what about the medicines and chemicals from chemo etc that the bodies are full of at death seems the composted material would be contaminated and affect the plant life badly please let me know
Darlene C.07/05/2019 16:39
Interesting