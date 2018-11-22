Indigenous Chef Teaches Traditional Cooking Techniques

This indigenous chef is teaching traditional cooking techniques to help Native American communities restore food sovereignty.
Leslie F.03/11/2019 17:24
I LOVE the fruit of the nopales. It is a glorious color, and so fruity delicious!
Susie S.02/28/2019 02:10
Yes if this would catch on you’d have to go into the cactus farming business.
Rainbow D.02/22/2019 14:35
My phone is stalking me again!! Look what popped up in my newsfeed lol
Jasmin D.02/20/2019 04:55
Nopales, beans, and eggs are sooo good.
Alyson K.02/20/2019 04:26
miss this stuff
Nina L.02/16/2019 05:31
awesome piece and nopales!
Mary R.02/07/2019 12:45
Yummy 👏😍❤
Ernesto O.01/31/2019 03:14
Jose M.01/28/2019 22:01
Paul V.01/22/2019 16:11
best indigenous food video i ever seen ,,sign me up
Maria V.01/22/2019 13:43
We have always eaten nopales. They are delicious and healthy to eat. We have some in our back yard plus vegetables and fruits.
Victorino G.01/21/2019 23:03
Elena M.01/21/2019 20:54
I grew up relishing nopalitos! Back yard to our pan,w/eggs,red chili etc. So delicious,never even heard 'poor peoples food' as it is our culture, i am glad u embrace their sweetness! (thorns sure do ouch when cleaning if not careful! lol) Am on the east coast now but made my burrito w/um recently..jar ones,not as tastey but its obtainable! lol
Luis S.01/20/2019 21:23
What a beautiful spiritual woman. This is fantastic work for so many reasons, culture, health, connection, and I am sure taste too😁🙏❤️🙏
Diane G.01/20/2019 14:59
Would love to cook Native dishes but I live in Western New York so we have different indigenous plants.
Stoney W.01/20/2019 04:46
I hope to meet you when I go out west showing my invention to the people. It's a Fueless device that will turn Large Generators and Large Water Pumps. I'm going to buy some property in northern Arizona so when I am traveling out your way I will have a good place to rest. I would love to eat some of the food like you prepare. I've ate the cactus mixed with my scrambled eggs. It's delicious and the other food's you prepare would be also. Hope to meet you soon.
Renea H.01/19/2019 02:24
Kevin C.01/19/2019 01:44
Rose Q.01/19/2019 00:49
Jason D.01/19/2019 00:23
