Infant Circumcision: To Snip or Not To Snip?

To snip or not to snip? This Jewish man is railing against infant circumcision — and one religious act in particular. ♂️
48 comments
Stuart D.04/02/2019 12:27
I believe in circumcision, but not infant circumcision.
Kerstin L.09/01/2018 21:29
Why the hell is that even a question. It is not a "snip" - it is a full blown surgery on an infant without anesthesia. So WHY the hell is that still a question. You do NOT do it. Period.
Lori S.09/01/2018 15:09
I’m surprised this video hasn’t been flagged yet. I get banned all the time for mentioning this practice.
Vanessa B.09/01/2018 13:53
Absolutely disgusted this is legally taking place in America. This is pedophelia.
Cassandra M.08/26/2018 22:38
He's right. If you do care about babies/infants, you should treat them as what they are: little human beings with total human rights. There's no way I'd do any harm to my kids for any reason, and if that meant leaving a religion behind, I would. My kids' well being is way more important than a tradition.
Barron G.08/26/2018 06:17
What about gentail mutilation. ...will you please talk about it
Farhan A.08/21/2018 06:56
you have to see it to believe it 😂 bc yuck
Arwa S.08/16/2018 10:03
tf
Alanna G.08/16/2018 07:45
MGM = FGM
Sweetzhel S.08/14/2018 11:30
ang gina namean ko hahahhaah
Maria J.08/13/2018 19:31
no sabía de esto :c
Barbara A.08/11/2018 14:01
I had 3 sons. Only one of them did the doctor reccomend circumcizm. The forskin was too tight, and would cause him problems later on.
Umer A.08/08/2018 16:42
And last week saliva was the most powerful pain killer
Leonard M.08/07/2018 03:09
IT is a bit sick really. but this Jewish custom like many others goes back to a time long before Moses or Abraham. The same goes for many Christian and Muslim practices,,,, This all comes from prehistoric primitive Cults if one cares to study and read
Lindsay C.08/06/2018 20:14
I think this is the most disgusting religious practice I’ve ever heard of 🤢🤬🤮
Alegría d.08/06/2018 12:53
"I am a Jewish grandmother who kept her son and grandsons intact. My young men are now infinitely grateful, and no less Jewish. Circumcision without medical indication is CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT, no matter what excuse is given for it. We all know the real reason the AAP so illogically supports male circumcision: pressure from a small Jewish pro-circumcision contingent in their "Task Force on Circumcision". Drop your fear of being called "anti-semitic"! That's just a powerful weapon these malevolent people have, and they use it freely in order to get their way. Stand up instead for the human rights of babies who are born to parents of all religions. CIRCUMCISION IS A HATE CRIME!" ~ Tina Kimmel ~*~
Michelle B.08/06/2018 11:42
Thank you for speaking out!!
Danielle N.08/06/2018 04:03
thank you for your film. I watched it years ago and it is SO IMPORTANT!!!!!
Larissa B.08/06/2018 02:43
I really appreciate you speaking out on this issue, Eliyahu Ungar-Sargon. I hope people will check out your documentary, .
Jackie B.08/05/2018 23:53
mothers must stand up for their sons!!! As said, totally needless