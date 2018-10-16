Intersex Identity in a World of "Male or Female"

This model was born intersex in a world of "male or female" — and they want the world to respect their identity.
20 comments
Anik S.10/31/2018 19:35
Aur ek type.
Jeff S.10/30/2018 16:49
government ID's don't say gender anywhere on them. They identify one's sex.
Beatriz P.10/28/2018 23:48
é uma coisa natural, também não sabia
Rafael O.10/27/2018 02:56
Cada día me da más asco esta sociedad
Nevzat M.10/26/2018 09:47
hahahahhhhahahahah nop you are going to army
Raham U.10/25/2018 06:07
00966507327031
Haroon R.10/24/2018 15:18
I like it
Brenda R.10/22/2018 16:54
If you were born with both then i can see you choose your gender but if you were boy with genitals and vajaja then you are a male or female.
Basir K.10/20/2018 15:35
Dgd
قائد ا.10/18/2018 11:28
اذا تركيبة فيسلوجية شنو ذنبهم
Charles M.10/17/2018 16:34
Worshippers of baphomet
Tebo M.10/17/2018 14:49
Looks like Dwight Schrute and Angela's kid...
ניעלס מ.10/17/2018 10:05
So please wait , mean they have both female and male organ ??.
Nahin T.10/17/2018 09:38
Dude ther are so many intersex people in my country they were born that way and their families kick them out cause of the way they were born and hence they become shady af
Richard C.10/17/2018 06:37
Look. If I dont know if your Male or female I have no idea how to treat you. Medically speaking. If you feel that way about your body I dont want to touch it for fear of offending or some other mind trip.
Brut10/16/2018 20:00
Farida L.10/16/2018 17:41
Why so complicated just choose a gender then you are fine 😬
Luis A.10/16/2018 17:40
mira juuuuusto
Kieran F.10/16/2018 17:16
. Other people have your condition.
Yoru R.10/16/2018 17:10
So they have both or they change which one