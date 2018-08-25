back

Matcha is packed with health benefits

This green powder kept buddhist monks awake during their long meditation sessions. Today, many people prefer it to coffee. This is matcha. 🍵

08/25/2018 2:04 PM
  • Marion M.
    11/29/2019 23:44

    Lost me at “cure for cancer.”

  • Ramesh M.
    11/19/2019 14:29

    Thanks

  • Helmut K.
    11/17/2019 21:47

    Matcha

  • Gaurang V.
    11/17/2019 15:57

    maam... Any alternative for Indians?

  • Ruby T.
    11/13/2019 12:40

    get into the green leaves and leave behind the roasted beans

  • Anna F.
    11/12/2019 20:48

    Buddhism ORIGINATED in Ancient India, now Nepal.. :-) Silk worms & Teas Originated in INDIA.. It was the Chinese who took our spices and recipes and made it their own. Silk Originated in India. Tea originated in India!

  • Lyssa T.
    11/12/2019 20:48

    ;)

  • Jayne C.
    11/12/2019 19:38

    No thank you prefer coffee

  • Stella M.
    11/12/2019 14:31

    Trypophobia warning would be nice . Those bubbles were 😵

  • Angelica Z.
    11/12/2019 14:03

    hihi

  • Sterre H.
    11/12/2019 11:53

    Lekkere matcha taart😬

  • Claire L.
    11/12/2019 10:49

    Lost me at flouride

  • 曾欄黥
    11/12/2019 09:15

    better than coffee and weight loss 😉

  • Hugo D.
    11/12/2019 09:04

    'It's high in fluoride' Which is a powerful toxin.

  • Mac M.
    11/12/2019 07:51

    But fluoride is horrible for people, and this has high levels of it

  • Lee H.
    11/12/2019 07:49

    I’ve been known to dabble in a matcha kitkat or two 😉🤣

  • Riza R.
    09/27/2018 12:24

    Fe Munalem

  • Chris W.
    09/14/2018 12:46

    Www.ultramatcha.com

  • Cheryl P.
    09/04/2018 23:21

    Green tea ice cream is delicious and difficult to find

  • Karima D.
    08/31/2018 07:01

    Very interesting, now I know a little more about matcha-powder 😃u