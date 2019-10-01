Meet the 11-Year-Old Vegan Entrepreneur
Omari McQueen has been cooking since he was 7 — which was only four years ago. Now, the award-winning chef and entrepreneur is introducing vegan Caribbean cuisine to people around the world. 🍽️
Bringing everyone together for food without harming animals
He isn’t just the youngest award-winning chef in the U.K. Omari McQueen is also using his Caribbean-inspired food to get people to go vegan. Since learning to cook at 7, Omari has opened a vegan restaurant in London, appeared on reality TV, and was a panel expert at a vegan conference. He credits his Caribbean background and formative experiences with his mother for his unique and cruelty-free approach.
“When my mom was sick and my dad was going to work, my dad would teach me and my big brother how to cook I started cooking by myself and I was cooking vegan lunch for my mom. And she got better because I was making a vegan meal and I was looking up the benefits of these vegan fruits and meals. I just like to bring everyone together because meat eaters -- they can eat vegan food and meat. But with vegan people, they cannot eat meat. When I cook vegan food, I bring everyone together for food without harming animals. Loads of people love my food, and they respect me as well. One of the things that I've been saying to so much people is that while you're eating so much meat, it can cause cancer, diabetes and heart disease. now so much people that I've said that to, become vegan. People didn't know what stuff stuff was were harming these animals and some people and they take their kids to the zoo. I mean the farm, and the animals that are in the farm, those are the animals that are getting killed. So why is she taking me to see animals and then they get killed after that and then my mom stopped taking me to the farm anymore,” Chef Omari tells Brut.
Studies show going vegan is the single biggest way to reduce your ecological footprint, with animal farming providing humans with 18% of needed calories while taking up 83% of all farmland according to Harvard University. For Omari, sometimes the best way to affect change is to appeal to people’s sense of their own health.
Brut.
- 143.4k
- 1.4k
- 33
25 comments
Hana F.10/29/2019 18:51
Faki
Manka L.10/29/2019 01:24
Your a great man dear
ꌚꍏꌃꋪꀤꈤꍏꀍ ꀍ.10/28/2019 05:48
gordan ramsy needs to see this😂😂
Farah H.10/28/2019 00:06
Aya Barakat 2sln ana b3rf 2e2le batata
Mohammad M.10/27/2019 21:16
After these advices I decided to decrease my daily quantity of vegetables and replacing it with meat 😂
Mohamed W.10/24/2019 17:13
Pushing beliefs on people
Verline L.10/23/2019 22:12
Wow
أریفول أ.10/22/2019 19:09
I will still enjoy my beef curry 😌
Rijumoni D.10/21/2019 03:12
T,m,p,k
Charles N.10/20/2019 11:03
Inspiring but, NO.
Hser W.10/20/2019 06:38
This kid is talented but thank I will still enjoy my meat
Marouene B.10/18/2019 16:28
this is my boy 🤣
Ar'Ridho E.10/17/2019 09:59
Well is better than people that thought meat eaters only ate meats
Kristin D.10/17/2019 01:07
I was waiting for him to show how to make pizza
Tasleemah M.10/16/2019 20:13
😉😉
Tasleemah M.10/16/2019 20:07
your take
Shaima D.10/15/2019 17:10
رح تحبيه
Carlos C.10/08/2019 02:40
quiero tu opinión acerca de esto c:
Ingrid S.10/07/2019 17:30
This show is so so so true meat is making us get all the sickness that we have in our body’s. You see his mom was sick and he give her foods without meat and she get better that is so true I was sick pain and more pain all over my body and since I stop eating meat of any kind the pain is going away day by day. When the meat rot in you all those worm mess in side of you and get you sick sick.
Emelyn D.10/07/2019 08:39
keep the good work, GOD bless you