back

Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

She posted a video of herself "struggle running" on TikTok. Now millions of people can't stop watching her. Brut went on a run with 37-year-old mom Erin Azar who finds herself an unlikely running sensation on TikTok... ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

11/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:07

    Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

  2. 5:36

    Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice

  3. 4:05

    He wants to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why.

  4. 3:58

    Daniel Toben has picked up over a million pieces of trash

  5. 5:01

    6 simple questions on BDSM

  6. 3:16

    Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.