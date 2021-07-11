Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

She posted a video of herself "struggle running" on TikTok. Now millions of people can't stop watching her. Brut went on a run with 37-year-old mom Erin Azar who finds herself an unlikely running sensation on TikTok... ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.