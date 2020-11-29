back
Minkgate: Denmark kills 17 million mink to stop COVID mutation
Meanwhile in Denmark, 17 million mink were killed to stop a COVID mutation ... this is the "minkgate" scandal.
11/29/2020 6:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4 comments
Helene B.23 minutes
🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
Marcin B.30 minutes
Bullshiet
Sandra S.31 minutes
This all down to human greed
Roy S.44 minutes
The swine flu, the avian flu, mad cow disease, HIV, CWD, all blamed on animal sources, without explanation of captivity, overcrowding, diet, human encroachment upon the wild or any other plausible explanation. It is all wrong and business as usual following the massacres.