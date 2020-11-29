back

Minkgate: Denmark kills 17 million mink to stop COVID mutation

Meanwhile in Denmark, 17 million mink were killed to stop a COVID mutation ... this is the "minkgate" scandal.

    Minkgate: Denmark kills 17 million mink to stop COVID mutation

4 comments

  • Helene B.
    23 minutes

    🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

  • Marcin B.
    30 minutes

    Bullshiet

  • Sandra S.
    31 minutes

    This all down to human greed

  • Roy S.
    44 minutes

    The swine flu, the avian flu, mad cow disease, HIV, CWD, all blamed on animal sources, without explanation of captivity, overcrowding, diet, human encroachment upon the wild or any other plausible explanation. It is all wrong and business as usual following the massacres.

