More and more pitayas are being produced around the world

It's pink, spiky and tastes like kiwi (to some). Here's the dragon fruit.

04/25/2018 6:34 PM
10 comments

  • David Y.
    05/02/2018 21:30

    Yellow is by far the best to me. The others are rather insipid.

  • Joy B.
    04/30/2018 17:36

    Yep - main issue - tasteless, second issue- expensive. Still a good marketing post eh?

  • María V.
    04/27/2018 07:16

    Huge carbon footprint. A beauty but not big in taste.

  • Sriyanshi S.
    04/27/2018 05:12

    Sonali

  • Semir M.
    04/26/2018 13:11

    Has no taste at all.

  • Christian L.
    04/26/2018 12:31

    eccolo seeee ❤️

  • Mandy
    04/26/2018 04:36

    Try the RED and YELLOW dragon fruit, they are tastier and sweeter. My favourite. Yummy.

  • Silvano U.
    04/25/2018 20:13

    It's honestly tasteless.

  • Diana T.
    04/25/2018 19:53

    Wanna taste,please sand me some...😉

  • Jackie N.
    04/25/2018 18:54

    @nico lu