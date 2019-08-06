back

Nonprofit Teaches Adoptive Parents to Style Afro-Textured Hair

Hair is a huge part of kids’ identity. And transracial adoptions have more than doubled since 1999. That’s why the nonprofit Styles 4 Kidz is helping adoptive and biracial parents learn how to style their children’s hair. ✂️

  • Betty S.
    08/31/2019 18:27

    This is a great service.

  • Sybol R.
    08/26/2019 19:43

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ashley K.
    08/26/2019 14:59

    I absolutely love this!! I think African hair is some of the most gorgeous hair I have ever seen! ♥️ I’m glad someone is taking the time out to teach the children as well as parents how to care for it

  • Lee C.
    08/26/2019 00:07

    Gorgeous African Queens are the bomb. ✊🏿

  • Julie A.
    08/25/2019 16:01

    I so wish you had a traveling educational team! This needs to be spread far and wide! I work in a "traditional" salon. I love kids, and when we get a child, or adult, with natural hair, I don't have the knowledge to confidently do their hair. It makes me feel terrible to turn them away! I'm going to make it a point to educate myself on products and how to! Thank you. From Tucson.

  • Leslie B.
    08/23/2019 10:54

    This is brilliant! 🤗

  • Chandra H.
    08/23/2019 00:06

    I really love this. Sometimes you have to teach a village how to raise a child.

  • Rosezette E.
    08/22/2019 23:01

    I LOVE IT

  • Rolanda M.
    08/19/2019 16:42

    Thank you for doing what you do

  • Samantha H.
    08/18/2019 21:45

    Brilliant!

  • Shaye E.
    08/16/2019 19:13

    I don’t know how sweet little Briellas hair is but I thought this was interesting !❤️

  • Candace P.
    08/15/2019 03:11

    Transracial ????

  • Sanci M.
    08/15/2019 02:18

    thought about you guys

  • Sheila F.
    08/14/2019 22:01

    Thank you for sharing I adopted 2 African Americans girls I take them at least once a month for a deep conditioning and get their hair braided.

  • Alka P.
    08/13/2019 23:18

    So Beautiful

  • Kya D.
    08/13/2019 23:16

    I thought the lil girl was Reign 🤦🏾‍♀️�mFoot

  • Elaina B.
    08/13/2019 12:44

    This is great and needed in more communities

  • Tina W.
    08/12/2019 17:04

    Awesome

  • Kathy A.
    08/10/2019 17:59

    This is great

  • Tere K.
    08/10/2019 00:30

    Absolutely awesome and beautiful 👍🙌🙌💙,,,,So interesting and unique!!! I love it!!!