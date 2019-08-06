back
Nonprofit Teaches Adoptive Parents to Style Afro-Textured Hair
Hair is a huge part of kids’ identity. And transracial adoptions have more than doubled since 1999. That’s why the nonprofit Styles 4 Kidz is helping adoptive and biracial parents learn how to style their children’s hair. ✂️
08/06/2019 10:20 AM
- 108.1k
- 661
- 45
34 comments
Betty S.08/31/2019 18:27
This is a great service.
Sybol R.08/26/2019 19:43
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ashley K.08/26/2019 14:59
I absolutely love this!! I think African hair is some of the most gorgeous hair I have ever seen! ♥️ I’m glad someone is taking the time out to teach the children as well as parents how to care for it
Lee C.08/26/2019 00:07
Gorgeous African Queens are the bomb. ✊🏿
Julie A.08/25/2019 16:01
I so wish you had a traveling educational team! This needs to be spread far and wide! I work in a "traditional" salon. I love kids, and when we get a child, or adult, with natural hair, I don't have the knowledge to confidently do their hair. It makes me feel terrible to turn them away! I'm going to make it a point to educate myself on products and how to! Thank you. From Tucson.
Leslie B.08/23/2019 10:54
This is brilliant! 🤗
Chandra H.08/23/2019 00:06
I really love this. Sometimes you have to teach a village how to raise a child.
Rosezette E.08/22/2019 23:01
I LOVE IT
Rolanda M.08/19/2019 16:42
Thank you for doing what you do
Samantha H.08/18/2019 21:45
Brilliant!
Shaye E.08/16/2019 19:13
I don’t know how sweet little Briellas hair is but I thought this was interesting !❤️
Candace P.08/15/2019 03:11
Transracial ????
Sanci M.08/15/2019 02:18
thought about you guys
Sheila F.08/14/2019 22:01
Thank you for sharing I adopted 2 African Americans girls I take them at least once a month for a deep conditioning and get their hair braided.
Alka P.08/13/2019 23:18
So Beautiful
Kya D.08/13/2019 23:16
I thought the lil girl was Reign 🤦🏾♀️�mFoot
Elaina B.08/13/2019 12:44
This is great and needed in more communities
Tina W.08/12/2019 17:04
Awesome
Kathy A.08/10/2019 17:59
This is great
Tere K.08/10/2019 00:30
Absolutely awesome and beautiful 👍🙌🙌💙,,,,So interesting and unique!!! I love it!!!