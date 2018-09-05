back

R.I.P. Claire Wineland — CF Activist Who Inspired Millions

She was born with cystic fibrosis and lived a life that inspired millions to change their views on death. R.I.P. Claire Wineland.

09/05/2018 7:01 PM
  • 23.5m
  • 578

And even more

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

  4. The Life of Tina Turner

  5. Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  6. The Human Side to Surrogacy

405 comments

  • Adru A.
    08/21/2019 15:18

    May her soul rest in peace!Amen.

  • Awilda J.
    07/26/2019 12:55

    What a spectacular spirit Claire bought to this world. She was a rare gem.

  • Ruby K.
    07/16/2019 04:22

    Shez BRAVE ... STRONG

  • Christina L.
    07/14/2019 18:43

    Just hope she knew Jesus

  • Donald M.
    06/21/2019 21:44

    Death isn't INEVITABLE!!!! Read the promises Jehovah gave in his in "inspired word" The Bible

  • Mohamed E.
    06/11/2019 22:57

    May allah cures you . I wish you become a Muslim befor you meet him .

  • Ramon C.
    04/19/2019 05:29

    Hang in there young lady and don't give up. I really admire your courage. I'm almost 60 and I'm not sure how I would handle a health condition like yours myself. You're very courageous; keep fighting; no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

  • Kelvin M.
    04/13/2019 19:53

    She died a massive stroke due to the complications from the double lung transplant

  • Deanna D.
    04/13/2019 08:45

    Apparently . She has died. I BELIEVE SHE DID HER VERY BEST TO SHARE HOPE AND STRENGTH.

  • Margaret B.
    04/10/2019 00:25

    Brave girl RIP

  • Chaela M.
    04/06/2019 07:29

    mo no siya gina namin ko

  • Rachel H.
    04/06/2019 04:45

    her last lines

  • Ale M.
    04/05/2019 23:25

    ya se murió 😭

  • Ismail B.
    04/04/2019 13:55

    Brave and gorgeous woman much respect🙏🙏🙏

  • Elvis N.
    04/03/2019 19:06

    Made Jesus Christ how are you in his arms when the time's come Paradise

  • D A.
    04/03/2019 14:39

    My ex-fiance had that it was terrible to see her go through it

  • Annett G.
    03/31/2019 20:29

    Ummmma🌺

  • Tanya R.
    03/29/2019 05:39

    have you seen this? Strong girl!!

  • Eddie M.
    03/28/2019 17:52

    RIP Sweet Angel .

  • Constance G.
    03/18/2019 14:25

    Courageous young woman.....