Retired Firefighter's Mission To Save Overdose Victims

This retired firefighter is spending his time — and his savings — rescuing overdose victims. 🙌🏽
Luis G.08/10/2019 12:16
From the article: "But, there are people who are advocating for change. Luis Garcia travels around the country, distributing and educating people on the benefits of Narcan. “Most states do not have a requirement that Narcan be prescribed at the same time as an opioid,” Garcia said. “But, Florida is one of the few.” Garcia tells us as a result, Florida saw a decrease in almost 800 overdoses from 2017 to 2018." https://www.winknews.com/2019/08/07/cdc-credits-narcan-for-reversing-30-year-opioid-death-trend/
Nick M.07/14/2019 20:15
2:17 that’s delray right across from Anthony’s shop . Publix -
Roseann F.02/17/2019 09:29
Luis pls keep on keepin on!! 💜
Luis G.02/05/2019 16:20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grpM1TADy0U&fbclid=IwAR0w8HVHcSPNm5oX5YBOKG_AoD-v9pHAlYJ-BZdBspXGVLF80NMr_hV8-cA
Robert W.02/02/2019 15:36
But why?!?!
Jessica E.01/26/2019 18:47
check this guy out God bless him
Haley A.01/24/2019 04:22
Not doing drugs or abusing alcohol doesn’t make you a good person,Just like going to church every sunday and not cursing doesn’t make you either. You’re still a human being who makes mistakes. Accidents happen, and unfortunately due to that people loose their life. that doesn’t make them any less of a person. Do not speak on this if you’ve never gone through addiction or have lost a loved one from one. Addiction is a terrible disease, & it kills more people everyday. I wish people were more like Luis. No you don’t need to go out and try to save people from overdosing but being nice and a good genuine person goes a long way.
Ryan F.01/24/2019 03:12
You do realize that nearly 40% of the people who need Narcan after overdosing are dead within the year...from overdosing. It’s not a disease, it’s nothing more than a game to most. Why not invest your time and money in something productive? Actually diseased middle class folk who can afford the treatments or medicines due to the high costs of insurance. Diseased people don’t wake up and decide to try some cancer for fun or cause their friends are doing it.
Nathan N.01/23/2019 13:36
Let em all die
Frances M.01/20/2019 19:47
People who haven't had the chance to talk, hear the reason why they are there or spend time with people who have some kind of drug addiction will say mean things. Last year I worked with the homeless and drug addict people. I cleaned their ulcers for about 4 months. Everything I did for them I did it with love no matter how they ended up there. My respect for this man for education people and spreading the word to the world about overdose.
Ruth S.01/20/2019 18:30
YOU ARE A HERO !!!!! THE DRUG INDUSTRY IS THE KILLER ! THERE SHOULD BE A NATIONWIDE PROTEST AGAINST THE BIG PHARMAS !!!!!!!!!!!!
Tc M.01/19/2019 22:22
Don't waste your money saving these drug addicts that just want to do drugs
Luis G.01/19/2019 17:34
This is no different.” In his 28 years as a firefighter and paramedic, Luis Garcia responded to thousands of 911 calls for people who had overdosed. After he retired, he learned that the FDA approved a nasal spray called Narcan that literally brings people back from the dead minutes after they stop breathing, with no side effects. Luis knew that this was the way to save his community. So he took the $40k that he’d been saving for a new car and went out and bought 800 doses of the nasal spray—to hand out for free. “This is how we’re going to change the opioid crisis. I’m a true believer, and I’m not a true believer in a whole lot.” 52-year-old Luis isn’t one to sit back and rest easy during retirement. Most hours of the day, you can find him listening to the police scanner on his phone, ready to spring into action when he hears an overdose call from a nearby location. As a civilian, he’s rushed to the scene to administer his own supply of Narcan and has saved 11 people’s lives. “There is no other drug that literally brings people back from the dead without allergic reaction, addiction potential, overdose potential, or harm if you give it in the wrong scenario. It’s mind-boggling. People are coming back just like Lazarus in the Bible.” But somehow, no one knew about this miraculous nasal spray. And aside from first responders, no one seemed to have it—even though it’s available over the counter without a prescription across the US. Luis decided to change that. After Narcan became FDA-approved in January 2017, Luis applied for part of a $65-million grant given to the state of Florida to fund Narcan distribution, public education, and rehabilitation. But for whatever reason, his application was denied. “When I got the notification I was rejected, it hurt,” says Luis. “At the time, though, I had almost $40k saved up to buy a luxury SUV. My girlfriend made a remark about the value of a human life, and that triggered something in my head. So I went out and used that money to buy 800 doses of Narcan.” Around the same time, Luis also started a GoFundMe so that he could afford more nasal spray doses, which cost about $50 each. To date, he has raised over $2,400. And in the summer of 2018, Luis hit the ground running. Over the past five months, he has traveled around Florida on his own dime to host 53 free awareness classes for the public—and hand out over 1,000 doses of Narcan. In just a few months’ time, 94 of those doses have been administered to help people experiencing an overdose. And all but two of those people lived. “It doesn’t matter what you think about addiction. But do you think every human life is worth at least $50?” As of this writing, Luis has handed out his last remaining doses of Narcan. To continue his mission—one he hopes to take nationwide—he now relies on donations to his GoFundMe. The money he raises will be used to purchase more nasal spray doses that he can hand out for free. Luis also hopes to turn his project into a real nonprofit, which would allow him to buy two-packs of Narcan for just $75. “I’ve had a couple of nonprofits, churches, and companies help me,” says Luis, “but too often, unless people are affected by the disease of addiction, they just don’t seem to care. And that stigma becomes their excuse not to save people’s lives. But this is a problem that affects all of society. And we have to fix it.” And as Luis waits for more support to come through, you can be sure he won’t sit idly by. He will remain on call, one ear to his police scanner, ready to run to the rescue—without judgment, with respect for every human life. Learn how you can support Luis’s lifesaving Narcan project. Special thanks to Luis Garcia and all the first responders out there. https://www.gofundme.com/south-fla-opioid-crisis-lifesaving?fbclid=IwAR12C5PIRuVp2eGt__zgZINBdDqJNsN3SZ-uHz3GXsjVK80_VfwzwuL5ncY
Angel F.01/16/2019 18:14
He looks like Dakota Johnson. Lol
Charis P.01/16/2019 05:21
Awesome
Lucas H.01/14/2019 16:09
I dont know why this man wastes his time with these druggies, there just gonna overdose again...
Kristani K.01/14/2019 03:27
This video is riveting...reality staring you right in the face! The question now is: What are you going to do about it? Take action...save a life...donate NOW!
Jacqueline L.01/13/2019 21:16
He is the real deal!! Im so honored to have met him and been trained by him to save a life. Thanks for making this video and especially Thank u to for all the hard work that you do. ❤
Luis G.01/13/2019 18:27
Christopher J.01/13/2019 18:01
He should be going after big pharma.