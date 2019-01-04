back
Saffron is the priciest spice on the planet
Nicknamed "red gold", this spice is among the 10 most expensive foods in the world.
01/04/2019 12:07 PM
18 comments
Oliver H.01/29/2019 20:27
Evelyn Hinz did you know saffron comes from Krokus plants??
Osayande I.01/29/2019 06:39
And it’s worth that much why?
Leyli B.01/25/2019 21:03
The opening picture doesn't look very good quality actually. The strands should all be a consistent dark red colour, not a weak orange/ brown colour. The best way to tell decent quality saffron is to smell it. You should be able to smell it through the packaging. The stuff they sell in supermarkets is Spanish saffron and much inferior in quality than Iranian saffron.
Charlisa A.01/18/2019 03:12
Brandon amazing
Aurelia F.01/17/2019 20:17
Crete!!!! No wayyy
Lauryn M.01/15/2019 23:53
mental
Brooke S.01/11/2019 04:06
...
Filiz C.01/09/2019 05:09
Safran
Mert F.01/09/2019 03:02
Just grow your own. Smokes up good.•♤•
Brandon B.01/06/2019 23:35
well this explains the price
Elena I.01/05/2019 04:46
In Sardinia we produce high quality saffron, really good one
Vicente J.01/05/2019 02:00
Overrated
Selim Y.01/05/2019 01:43
It's origine is from Iran....
Jessica M.01/04/2019 20:33
Saffron!
Như N.01/04/2019 14:39
I love theme music for this clip and others, could u give me name of song, Admin
Ashley F.01/04/2019 13:29
Funny.....i was literally going to buy this yesterday for upset stomach....
Navid N.01/04/2019 12:56
False information
Nyilas Á.01/04/2019 12:25
Sáfrány