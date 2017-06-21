Secret healthcare bill?

Republicans haven't let anyone see their healthcare bill yet. Are they just playing hide and...sick?
Shane S.06/22/2017 19:14
Love my country hate my government.
Troy D.06/22/2017 19:13
Nah. They are playing the Democrats game against them finally. Makes you snowflake mad doesn't it?
Jorge B.06/22/2017 18:52
The affordable care act was up for debate in the senate for a year and a half before it passed. Also republicans added 152 amendments to it ... was the aca really played out in secret? Or were republicans too lazy to read it?
Jim C.06/22/2017 18:28
Where is the cost cutting ??? That is what would make medical affordable !!! Make big Pharm compete world wide Rx's prices 1/2 over night !!! "Church" owned hospitals lower cost or pay taxes ++++ Where is the cost cutting ????
Greg C.06/22/2017 16:50
Crooks
Jan A.06/22/2017 16:27
You mean they passed it in the dead of night? Or maybe we were told "you have to pass it before you can see what's in it"??? oh wait......that was libtards...
Tim C.06/22/2017 14:06
Bernie sell out sanders time to retire ur pathetic pos
Nicholas G.06/22/2017 09:56
NANCY Pelosi said we could read the bill until we passed it. Let's be fair on both sides.
Randy R.06/22/2017 09:36
Obama Care took a year and a half. The sad part is Republicans had six and a half years to have something ready to go........and had nothing. But I'm hoping they'll come up with something much better.
Brian H.06/22/2017 08:37
hmm
Bubba R.06/22/2017 07:57
so they want to do what democrats did with Obama care? seems ok to me haha
Marques M.06/22/2017 06:06
I think American needs to take some time and get back to itself. It's like a relationship, don't just hop from one to another.
Fabian J.06/22/2017 05:55
It's being Written by Captain Marmalade and Putty Rat
Sharrold S.06/22/2017 05:24
Republicans don't care about their kids,they know that health care is only needed when white ppl get sick,and they never get sick,they just die,so there is no need to have health care.They like guns ,so they can kill themselves and black men .
Jack T.06/22/2017 04:41
John McCain is a savage.
Astrid B.06/22/2017 04:39
Republicans were upset about the secrecy from the democrats but now it is ok. Why not bebthe bigger party and show how it is done right then? Why lower themselves to the same level that they accuse democrats of having done?
James B.06/22/2017 04:29
I would just call it as it is defrauding persons of healthcare.
Scott P.06/22/2017 03:59
You people are fucking sheep.
Diamond E.06/22/2017 03:19
Nothing should be hidden period ... America belongs to the people not certain people... secrecy from the people is sneaky ... i don't know why we allow Corp. To continue to destroy this country
Ricky W.06/22/2017 02:20
It's about time I'm so happy with our government. It will implode soon and we will all be ruled by the guy off planet of the apes.