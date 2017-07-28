Sen. Rand Paul on socialized health care

Senator Rand Paul made a surprisingly convincing argument for socialized health care. You might forget that he's actually against it!
Matt E.01/02/2018 03:06
Paul is talking about having the freedom for many individuals to come together "voluntarily" and and bargain with insurance companies. I'm not sure why this was made illegal on the first place but as long as individuals in the market place are engaging in voluntary transactions and negotiations with out the use of force, then that's perfectly allowed in a free society.
Andrés M.08/12/2017 20:44
I just want to know the name of the song
Chris C.08/11/2017 22:43
you people do know that you WERE free to do this before ACA right? He is advocating for a free market healthcare system which is now illegal under your socialized plan...
Chris C.08/11/2017 22:38
Pointing out the negotiating power of people in large groups is far from the notion that all people will be insured regardless of quality of healthcare or the immoral acts that we must commit to achieve said goal I.e. Socialism.
Chris C.08/11/2017 22:31
Libertarians are for the freedom to form a union, we are against government being powerful enough to shut down companies like Uber in order to protect their taxi union buddies. The same logic applies to corporations using the government to their advantage.
Chris C.08/11/2017 22:24
Free market health care = allowing free individuals to come together and negotiate for better health care costs Socialized healthcare = forcing people to come together and buy healthcare at any cost.
Oscar M.08/11/2017 21:37
Best thing you'll see all day
Maxime G.08/11/2017 20:19
c'est très confus dans sa tête
John A.08/11/2017 20:05
Apparently Brut has no idea what socialized medicine actually is.
Bri M.08/11/2017 19:10
do you know the context of this? because.... huh.
Hong B.08/11/2017 18:54
Sounds like an argument for organized labor as well.
Brandon C.08/03/2017 02:29
is a group, works too...
Stewart C.08/01/2017 21:20
He doesn't even realize
Michael T.08/01/2017 16:30
The left truly are confused
Julie G.08/01/2017 15:24
Kinda like unions. I'm in a union I pay 40 a month for my husband and I have health insurance
Brandon A.08/01/2017 10:59
Hes not defending socialism lol Hes giving the idea of what it would be like for big companies to compete with each other under the premise their customers will fight for lower deals or go elsewhere. Thats the beauty of his insurance plan that he submitted in February. You know how competition works? Like the cell phone companies. The monthly prices seem to be creeping lower and lower because people keep swapping around for better prices. With socialized medicine you cant do that. Its slapped into a budget and a population cannot exceed those means. If they do the cost rises. Also with something like Obamacare. The law guaranteed consumers to the monopolies in each state. Know why premiums rose? Youre paying for other peoples subsidies and the rising cost of medicine. The rising cost of meds come from the guaranteed consumers as well. Shkreli upped the price of epi pens knowing insurance companies will have to pay that price but will raise premiums to keep the co pay the same. That profound pressure on consumers will shred our healthcare system. Because, what happens if we run out of money and just stop paying? Happened in 08 with the housing crisis. People didnt pay their mortgage and nearly crashed an entire market. All of this is possible because our large government created a breeding ground where there is zero accountability.
Mike S.08/01/2017 10:07
I see a lot of people making the argument that socialized healthcare is not voluntary so therefore it's wrong. So basically, if someone forces everyone to take a free million dollars, it must be wrong even though it would literally benefit everyone. That is your logic.
Pablo J.08/01/2017 10:06
comrade Rand
Eric H.08/01/2017 07:37
insurance, anyone?!? 😂😂😂
Ian L.08/01/2017 06:25
Watching Americans argue over single-payer health insurance is always good for a laugh