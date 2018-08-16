She's Growing Her Confidence and Her Beard

Society taught her to be ashamed of her facial hair, but she's not only embracing it, Little Bear is letting her beard — and confidence — grow.
Tiffany M.11/28/2018 22:52
She's gorgeous.
Sandra M.11/28/2018 05:21
Love this! I have pcos, and hair growth has always been a bane. Shaving waxing even electrolysis didn’t work well, may grow it out now!
Amanda Z.11/28/2018 01:02
Embrace the things that make you different! I love her!
Angelina S.11/28/2018 00:38
Love her!!
Amanda G.11/28/2018 00:22
Does not matter if you grow it out or shave it off women with facial hair are normal stop getting so upset over some one else's looks
Victor G.11/19/2018 17:35
Que ascon
Jamal J.11/19/2018 16:23
Hi
Sime T.11/19/2018 14:51
¿que opinai?
Guadalupe S.11/19/2018 12:25
Y yo avergonzandome de mi voz
Maeesha M.11/19/2018 09:03
and then there’s you
Noor N.11/19/2018 08:29
Tobaa....
Sara J.11/19/2018 05:57
ay me encanta jajajajaja
Cili R.11/19/2018 04:01
Sajnos...rettenetesen undorító. ..
Alan B.11/19/2018 03:25
UN VIEJO LESBIANO O-O
Juan P.11/18/2018 23:53
como las que te gustan en fish
Altamash R.11/18/2018 13:07
found your wife
Abdelhakim A.11/18/2018 11:34
😂😂 مقلتش شي
Mohamed B.11/18/2018 11:17
حتى انتيات دارو لحيه وانت مزال 😂😂😂😂
Sàm D.11/18/2018 09:55
😮😲😲😳
Zaid K.11/18/2018 08:45
Teri bv