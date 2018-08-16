back

She's Growing Her Confidence and Her Beard

Society taught her to be ashamed of her facial hair, but she's not only embracing it, Little Bear is letting her beard — and confidence — grow.

08/16/2018 5:01 PM
  • 5.7m
  • 2.0k

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

1259 comments

  • Tiffany M.
    11/28/2018 22:52

    She's gorgeous.

  • Sandra M.
    11/28/2018 05:21

    Love this! I have pcos, and hair growth has always been a bane. Shaving waxing even electrolysis didn’t work well, may grow it out now!

  • Amanda Z.
    11/28/2018 01:02

    Embrace the things that make you different! I love her!

  • Angelina S.
    11/28/2018 00:38

    Love her!!

  • Amanda G.
    11/28/2018 00:22

    Does not matter if you grow it out or shave it off women with facial hair are normal stop getting so upset over some one else's looks

  • Victor G.
    11/19/2018 17:35

    Que ascon

  • Jamal J.
    11/19/2018 16:23

    Hi

  • Sime T.
    11/19/2018 14:51

    ¿que opinai?

  • Guadalupe S.
    11/19/2018 12:25

    Y yo avergonzandome de mi voz

  • Maeesha M.
    11/19/2018 09:03

    and then there’s you

  • Noor N.
    11/19/2018 08:29

    Tobaa....

  • Sara J.
    11/19/2018 05:57

    ay me encanta jajajajaja

  • Cili R.
    11/19/2018 04:01

    Sajnos...rettenetesen undorító. ..

  • Alan B.
    11/19/2018 03:25

    UN VIEJO LESBIANO O-O

  • Juan P.
    11/18/2018 23:53

    como las que te gustan en fish

  • Altamash R.
    11/18/2018 13:07

    found your wife

  • Abdelhakim A.
    11/18/2018 11:34

    😂😂 مقلتش شي

  • Mohamed B.
    11/18/2018 11:17

    حتى انتيات دارو لحيه وانت مزال 😂😂😂😂

  • Sàm D.
    11/18/2018 09:55

    😮😲😲😳

  • Zaid K.
    11/18/2018 08:45

    Teri bv