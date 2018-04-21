back
Snake fruit offers many nutritional benefits
Rough on the outside but sweet on the inside. Snake fruit is just full of surprises!
04/21/2018 9:14 AM
- 59.2k
- 382
- 23
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
16 comments
Nico P.04/26/2018 12:13
🤓👆
Gabby T.04/24/2018 17:45
Remember this!!
Milagros d.04/23/2018 13:58
Thanks a lot for buying this fruit for me son. I love its taste!
Justin L.04/23/2018 02:16
Awesome and I like the music for this video!
Bedjo L.04/23/2018 01:38
ndeso banget sih.. :v
Ann G.04/22/2018 14:19
its everywhere in my home town! 😊
Alejandro R.04/22/2018 10:57
que no nos vendan humo 😒🤢 Jajajaja
Jennhael A.04/22/2018 08:18
Salak fruit
Trần V.04/22/2018 04:42
snake fruit :)) ko phải cloud fruit nhỉ
Can K.04/21/2018 22:15
ist es ist ein gendefekt ist das ein bisschen mehr in hemer und dann das auch noch nicht gesehen und dann ist es ist alles cool soweit ist das ein bisschen mehr in der uni ist es auch noch nie gesehen habe und ich habe ein paar aus der vorlesung ist es auch noch nie gesehen habe und ich bin ich auch noch nicht da ist der vorlesung ist es ist. ja wiklich!
Prilya S.04/21/2018 13:31
Salak nih miss it kan
Puncak F.04/21/2018 13:18
Salak! 😁
Mandy04/21/2018 12:16
The snake fruit or salak that i ate before hehe.
Beny S.04/21/2018 11:15
oooo Ndeso
Omar A.04/21/2018 10:33
i tried it, cool texture and taste
Amina I.04/21/2018 10:01
Snake fruit????never heard of this!