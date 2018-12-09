back

Sustainable recipe: salsify with pear brunoise

Yes, we can be creative even in the winter. That's what Michelin-starred chef Florent Ladeyn wants to prove with his recipe: 'Salsify with pear brunoise'. 🍽 With WWF-France.

12/09/2018 12:01 PM

6 comments

  • Susan A.
    12/10/2018 17:25

    i have never even heard of this root

  • Marks J.
    12/10/2018 03:08

    Got some in the garden - I'll give it a go...

  • Indigos C.
    12/09/2018 16:07

    Butter is Vegan?

  • Ioana D.
    12/09/2018 14:10

    I'm sure this is incredibly tasty, but that's a lot of nutrient loss (boiling /frying) from an otherwise very rich veggie, too bad. In the end you're eating what used to be a great root.

  • Brian L.
    12/09/2018 13:32

    What does salsify taste like?

  • Martine L.
    12/09/2018 12:39

    I love salsify - but they do not love me!