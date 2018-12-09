back
Sustainable recipe: salsify with pear brunoise
Yes, we can be creative even in the winter. That's what Michelin-starred chef Florent Ladeyn wants to prove with his recipe: 'Salsify with pear brunoise'. 🍽 With WWF-France.
12/09/2018 12:01 PM
6 comments
Susan A.12/10/2018 17:25
i have never even heard of this root
Marks J.12/10/2018 03:08
Got some in the garden - I'll give it a go...
Indigos C.12/09/2018 16:07
Butter is Vegan?
Ioana D.12/09/2018 14:10
I'm sure this is incredibly tasty, but that's a lot of nutrient loss (boiling /frying) from an otherwise very rich veggie, too bad. In the end you're eating what used to be a great root.
Brian L.12/09/2018 13:32
What does salsify taste like?
Martine L.12/09/2018 12:39
I love salsify - but they do not love me!